The Common Cooking Mistake That Makes Beef Liver Tough And Unappetizing

Liver is a divisive protein. It is incredibly rich in nutrients and flavor, but it certainly has a reputation for being an ... acquired taste. But, honestly, a lot of liver has fallen victim to being poorly cooked. It can take just a moment of distraction to overcook liver, resulting in a mealy, chewy, gray mess. If your introduction to liver was an overdone blob, then you haven't gotten a fair impression of this one-of-a-kind meat. When cooked properly, liver can be a delectable, tender, and almost creamy delicacy.

Perfectly cooked liver should have a nice, crispy sear and be cooked rare to medium rare, but it's super easy to go beyond that ideal temp. Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, season your cleaned and prepared liver and drop it in the pan. Sear until brown, then flip and do the same on the other side, making sure the internal temp reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit, as recommended by the USDA. Stay close during the cooking process because, like we said, it tends to cook quickly.

Go the extra mile by marinading liver in buttermilk for 30 minutes to three hours before cooking, depending on how much time you have. The buttermilk soak helps neutralize any metallic flavors and mellows out the gaminess a bit while also tenderizing the already very soft organ even further.