Brine And Braise Meat Like A Pro With This Tangy Secret-Weapon Ingredient
Among the many sauces, seasonings, dry rubs, marinades, and more to choose from, the possibilities for flavoring your favorite proteins are nearly limitless. However, when you want to get your beef, chicken, or pork extra tender, choosing a liquid with acidic components is ideal both for brining and braising. One of the most effective ways to use up leftover pickle juice is to transform it into a mouthwatering brine or cooking liquid for meat.
Though it's an ingredient you might ordinarily throw away, pickle juice is the easiest brine for baked chicken and so much more. Given its acidity and the presence of garlic, spices, and heat, this is a great shortcut for getting your meals prepped even more quickly. Use pickle juice as a brine, braising liquid, or both, depending on your taste preferences.
This ingredient is especially useful when working with cuts of steak that are on the tougher side, meaning pickle juice can help make the most of more affordable meats. It's also great for preparing succulent roasted pork chops and even brining chicken for frying.
Typically, one and a half to two cups of pickle juice will suffice to brine two to four servings of your preferred meats. When using it to braise meat, make sure to include just enough pickle juice without covering the meat entirely. Given the many different types of pickles to choose from, you can create many flavorful combinations.
Pairing pickle juice and meats
Whether you're a fan of dill pickles, spicy pickles, sweet pickles, or any other style, there's an easy way to pair the brine with your favorite meats for a delicious dish. For example, Bubbies Spicy Kosher Dill Pickle Chips would make an excellent brining liquid for a tender and juicy smoked brisket. The spice and tanginess are a perfect match for the meat. Similarly, you can also pour the brine into a spray bottle to periodically mist your brisket during the smoking process to help develop a pleasing outer bark.
If you like barbecue that's on the sweeter side, you can try using the juice from a jar of Mount Olive Organic Bread & Butter Chips to brine a rack of pork spareribs or wings. This will be well-suited for slathering in a complementary sweet and spicy barbecue sauce.
There are also a number of unique ways to braise chicken and plenty of pickle juice options for an unforgettable meal. Try braising a batch of juicy chicken thighs in the brine from a jar of 365 Everyday Value Organic Kosher Dill Pickles. This would be ideal served alongside herb-rich roasted potatoes or a dill-forward potato salad.
Any meat you can imagine will be made all the more tasty and satisfying when prepared with a portion of your favorite pickle juice.