Brine And Braise Meat Like A Pro With This Tangy Secret-Weapon Ingredient

Among the many sauces, seasonings, dry rubs, marinades, and more to choose from, the possibilities for flavoring your favorite proteins are nearly limitless. However, when you want to get your beef, chicken, or pork extra tender, choosing a liquid with acidic components is ideal both for brining and braising. One of the most effective ways to use up leftover pickle juice is to transform it into a mouthwatering brine or cooking liquid for meat.

Though it's an ingredient you might ordinarily throw away, pickle juice is the easiest brine for baked chicken and so much more. Given its acidity and the presence of garlic, spices, and heat, this is a great shortcut for getting your meals prepped even more quickly. Use pickle juice as a brine, braising liquid, or both, depending on your taste preferences.

This ingredient is especially useful when working with cuts of steak that are on the tougher side, meaning pickle juice can help make the most of more affordable meats. It's also great for preparing succulent roasted pork chops and even brining chicken for frying.

Typically, one and a half to two cups of pickle juice will suffice to brine two to four servings of your preferred meats. When using it to braise meat, make sure to include just enough pickle juice without covering the meat entirely. Given the many different types of pickles to choose from, you can create many flavorful combinations.