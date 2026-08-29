Forget Ruth's Chris: This Steakhouse Chain Proves Ribeye Doesn't Need To Be Expensive To Taste Good
Sometimes, things that are expensive are (gasp) actually worse. When budget-conscious omnivores shell out for a sit-down meal at a steakhouse, they want to be sure they're getting their money's worth. To that end, if you're ordering a ribeye, consider dining at the Roadhouse. In Tasting Table's ranking of 11 ribeye steaks from chain restaurants, the offering from Texas Roadhouse outperformed the ribeye from Ruth's Chris, and did so for a fraction of the price. Ruth's Chris is known for its world-class hospitality and upscale atmosphere. Texas Roadhouse, by contrast, offers line-dancing servers and Willie Nelson shrines. However, when it comes to the actual quality of its ribeyes, Ruth's Chris is serving more pomp than circumstance.
At Ruth's Chris, customers have their choice of a 16-ounce boneless, 26-ounce bone-in, and 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye. Those steaks are made from USDA Prime beef (one grade above the USDA Choice beef used at Texas Roadhouse), cooked using a patented broiling method, and served in style on 500-degree plates to ensure the steak is still sizzling when it reaches the table. It's aesthetically impressive, and it comes with a price tag to match. At a Ruth's Chris location in Ohio, the 16-ounce boneless ribeye currently costs $74 à la carte, with all side dishes sold separately (and ranging from $12 to $29 each). Here at Tasting Table, we prefer the restaurant's 26-ounce bone-in ribeye, but it's even costlier, setting diners back $86. The 40-ounce tomahawk costs a whopping $155. Alas, more expensive doesn't always mean better-tasting. Reviews mention inconsistent cooking temperatures, with the ribeye either being the greatest steak they've ever tasted or else disappointingly overcooked.
Texas Roadhouse's ribeye outperforms Ruth's Chris for a fraction of the price
At Texas Roadhouse, the ribeye selection leaves nothing to be desired, offering a 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. These smaller cuts could appeal to smaller budgets or smaller appetites than the comparatively larger cuts sold at Ruth's Chris. Plus, every steak on the menu except for the porterhouse T-bone gets hand-cut in-house, masterfully straddling the intersection of quality and affordability. At a Texas Roadhouse location in Ohio, the 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye currently costs $30.99, which is less than half the price of the same-sized ribeye from Ruth's Chris. Moreover, Texas Roadhouse's entree also comes with a choice of two sides, ultimately offering manifold value. The chain's 20-ounce bone-in ribeye runs for a similarly modest $31.99, also including two sides.
Ultimately, any steak cooked to-order has the potential to vary from visit to visit, or from one chain location to the next. Still, with the affordability of Texas Roadhouse's prices, it's easier to forgive the rare "medium-awesome" steak in a batch of typically awesome meals — which, according to customers, is what the chain is consistently delivering. One Yelp review gives the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye a "10/10" rating, praising both the cook and the meat itself: "The steak was cooked to perfection (nicely charred on the outside, evenly warm and pink on the inside). Nice marbling of fat as well." Texas Roadhouse is known for its affordable steaks, but for ribeye fans in particular, the Roadhouse belongs on your radar compared to other major steakhouse chains.