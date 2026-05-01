The Upscale Steakhouse Chain That's Gone Downhill, According To Reviews

If you're going to shell out the big bucks to dine at a steakhouse, you want to make sure it's worth your money. Apparently, the food at the once-quality chain Ruth's Chris Steak House has gone steeply downhill, and believe it or not, it's not because of that strangely-placed apostrophe (don't worry; there is a story behind Ruth's Chris's name).

Before we get into the reviews, let's explore how expensive it actually is to dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House. It's a step or two above a steakhouse chain like Outback or Texas Roadhouse. Its steaks range in price from around $57 to $156, depending on the location, and that doesn't even include sides. Even if you don't tack on appetizers and dessert, that's a pretty expensive piece of meat, one that some customers are saying is just not worth it anymore.

"This place has consistently gone downhill, no longer worth it in the slightest," one customer wrote on Reddit. They wrote that the appetizer was lukewarm, the steak was too rare, and the sides were extremely disappointing. "$400 bill for one of the most disappointing meals I have had in a loonnnggg time," they concluded. Harsh. "I will no longer think of [Ruth's Chris] as a high end steakhouse, though it still has the high end $$$," another disappointed person wrote. "It's now the type of place that would have a big neon red open sign in the window."