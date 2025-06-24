Does Ruth's Chris Include Sides With Its Steaks? Here's What To Know
Nothing beats a succulent steak, except maybe one with a flavorsome side. Everyone's been wondering why steaks at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse taste so good. As a premium-yet-approachable chain, it straddles a careful line between affordability and high quality. Founded in the 1960s, it has had plenty of time to perfect its recipes — and that includes its delicious side dishes, which some tout as tastier than the steaks themselves. Indulge in sweet potato casserole or cremini mushrooms, pan-roasted and scattered with snippets of fresh thyme. Just be willing to pay an extra price: Ruth's Chris runs an a la carte menu, so it doesn't include sides with its steaks.
As an international chain, the exact prices of sides vary per location. But, for the most part, these dishes cost between $12 and $15. These smaller servings are like little meals in their own right: Treat yourself to ladened baked potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, or roasted Brussels sprouts. "The a la carte sides steal the show," one customer raved on Reddit, "Their creamed spinach is so freaking good." It's worth keeping the recipes in mind; imagine recreating this copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse potatoes au gratin next time you host a dinner party.
Is there an exception to the no sides included rule?
Still hoping to scope out a bargain? Don't just memorize the five steaks to order and five steaks to skip at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Learn how to save money at the chain, too. It's worthwhile researching possible opportunities for saving ahead of time, with certain venues offering regular deals like Happy Hours. For instance, in Lake Mary, Florida, Ruth's Chris sells items for $8 from Monday to Sunday, 4 pm until 6 pm. Who wouldn't fancy truffle fries and Tequila Sunrise cocktails?
In terms of side-specific savings, there is another loophole to discuss. An updated version of the Classics Prix Fixe Menu was recently launched and includes a starter, entree, side, and mini dessert. Rates start at $68, potentially saving customers on their dining experience. One thing to understand: The selection is more restricted than the wider a la carte menu. It might not be the best approach if you want to taste the full spectrum of the chain's sides. Similarly, while Ruth's Chris has hosted "classic deals" for the past decade, there's no telling how long this specific deal will last. It's a potential solution — but still budget for those sides, just in case.