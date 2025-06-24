Does Ruth's Chris Include Sides With Its Steaks? Here's What To Know

Nothing beats a succulent steak, except maybe one with a flavorsome side. Everyone's been wondering why steaks at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse taste so good. As a premium-yet-approachable chain, it straddles a careful line between affordability and high quality. Founded in the 1960s, it has had plenty of time to perfect its recipes — and that includes its delicious side dishes, which some tout as tastier than the steaks themselves. Indulge in sweet potato casserole or cremini mushrooms, pan-roasted and scattered with snippets of fresh thyme. Just be willing to pay an extra price: Ruth's Chris runs an a la carte menu, so it doesn't include sides with its steaks.

As an international chain, the exact prices of sides vary per location. But, for the most part, these dishes cost between $12 and $15. These smaller servings are like little meals in their own right: Treat yourself to ladened baked potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, or roasted Brussels sprouts. "The a la carte sides steal the show," one customer raved on Reddit, "Their creamed spinach is so freaking good." It's worth keeping the recipes in mind; imagine recreating this copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse potatoes au gratin next time you host a dinner party.