How Expensive Is It To Dine At Ruth's Chris Steakhouse?
When it comes to restaurant food, steak often comes at a premium. There are several factors that make steaks so expensive, and even at their premium prices, they often aren't the highest-profit items for a restaurant. With this being said, it's no surprise that dining at Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't exactly cheap. The restaurant is known for its high-quality steaks, and they have a price tag to match. Here's what you should know about Ruth's Chris Steak House.
A meal often starts with an appetizer. Prices vary by location, but in the Cincinnati area, Ruth's Chris' appetizers range from $18 for the goat cheese and artichoke dip to a staggering $160 for the large chilled seafood tower, which features a variety of seafood on ice. For the main course, most people will likely choose a steak, which ranges in cost from $52 to $146. Add on a side from $13 to $27, a $12 dessert, and possibly a $16 cocktail, and you're looking at a pretty hefty bill.
For the sake of comparison, you can get a 6 oz. filet with two sides at Texas Roadhouse for about $23.99, or a 6 oz. sirloin with two sides starts at just $16.99 at Outback Steakhouse. Of course, there is something to be said for quality over quantity here, as Ruth's Chris is known for its high-quality steaks. However, if budget is your main concern when dining out, Ruth's Chris will probably not be your first option.
The cheapest versus most expensive meals at Ruth's Chris (and how to eat cheap)
The cheapest main course at the restaurant is the artisan chicken sandwich at $16, which comes with fries and therefore may not necessarily need another side. Pair this with the cheapest appetizer at $18 and throw on a $3 fountain drink, and the cheapest complete meal at Ruth's Chris will run you about $37. If you want a steak, however, and choose the cheapest option (the 8 oz. petite filet at $52), this number quickly jumps to $73 — not including a side, as the filet does not come with one like the burger.
On the flip side, if you were to get the most expensive steak (the 40 oz. Tomahawk ribeye), the large chilled seafood tower appetizer, a side of lobster mac and cheese, a dessert, and a glass of champagne, you'd be looking at a meal upwards of $360. Of course, this may be an unrealistic amount of food for anyone but a competitive eater, but the fact remains that a meal at Ruth's Chris can be quite expensive.
If you want a steak with sides and dessert at Ruth's Chris, rather than ordering each item of the menu separately, your best bet is to order Ruth's 3-course. At only $55, you can get the 6 oz. filet with shrimp, a salad or French onion soup, a side of spinach, mashed potatoes, or Brussels sprouts, and the chef's selection of dessert. Considering the fact that two 4 oz. filets with shrimp by themselves are usually $59, this is a fantastic deal and a great way to get the most bang for your buck.