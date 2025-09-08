How Expensive Is It To Dine At Ruth's Chris Steakhouse?

When it comes to restaurant food, steak often comes at a premium. There are several factors that make steaks so expensive, and even at their premium prices, they often aren't the highest-profit items for a restaurant. With this being said, it's no surprise that dining at Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't exactly cheap. The restaurant is known for its high-quality steaks, and they have a price tag to match. Here's what you should know about Ruth's Chris Steak House.

A meal often starts with an appetizer. Prices vary by location, but in the Cincinnati area, Ruth's Chris' appetizers range from $18 for the goat cheese and artichoke dip to a staggering $160 for the large chilled seafood tower, which features a variety of seafood on ice. For the main course, most people will likely choose a steak, which ranges in cost from $52 to $146. Add on a side from $13 to $27, a $12 dessert, and possibly a $16 cocktail, and you're looking at a pretty hefty bill.

For the sake of comparison, you can get a 6 oz. filet with two sides at Texas Roadhouse for about $23.99, or a 6 oz. sirloin with two sides starts at just $16.99 at Outback Steakhouse. Of course, there is something to be said for quality over quantity here, as Ruth's Chris is known for its high-quality steaks. However, if budget is your main concern when dining out, Ruth's Chris will probably not be your first option.