Does Texas Roadhouse Actually Hand-Cut All Of Its Steaks?

At Texas Roadhouse, guests can pick their own steak and get it freshly cut to order. Regardless of which steak they select, every slab has one mouth-watering thing in common: Texas Roadhouse chefs hand-cut every steak in-house from USDA Choice beef, the second-highest grade of beef you can buy. What sets hand-cut steaks apart from their pre-cut counterparts? It's all about attention to detail.

Even beyond the knowledge of different cuts of steak (ribeye versus sirloin, etc.), the restaurant's master meat-cutters must make each cut within a set of parameters and specifications. As they work, they must pay attention to thickness, width, the meat's unique fat marbling pattern, and the striation of its muscle tissues, all while keeping in mind the eyeball visualization for the restaurant's 12- to 14-ounce serving size standard with near-perfect accuracy. In the chain's high-volume dining concept, there is very little room for error.

In a small, cold room off the back of the main kitchen, these craftsmen move quickly and effectively with a samurai-esque level of comfort around large, sharp knives. Here, they clean off the tough silver skin, gristle, and tail fat, ensuring a 90% meat to 10% fat ratio per individual steak. Slicing huge quantities of meat, these concentrating cutters work undisturbed by the rest of the kitchen staff, who regard the butcher role as a kind of celebrity or Tenzo. Texas Roadhouse's meat-cutters work in a 38-degree walk-in cooler for around eight hours a day — both a feat of expert craft and mental prowess — cutting every serving of meat for an average of 7,000 to 8,000 guests a week.