Here's How To Get A Texas Roadhouse Steak Cut To Order
Texas Roadhouse is known for its steak. And not just any steaks — hand-cut steaks. In fact, as the fastest-growing steakhouse chain in 2023, per Statista, it employs an in-house meat cutter at every one of its more than 600 locations across the U.S. (the skill is so prized that the chain hosts a steak-cutting competition every year). And, according to Texas Roadhouse, that in-house butcher cuts every single steak served by that restaurant.
Steaks make up more than 40% of the menu at Texas Roadhouse and range from a 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin to a 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone. You can even pick your own steak from a pre-cut selection in a display case. However, it is also possible to get your steak freshly cut to order. According to a Reddit user who claims to have worked at several Texas Roadhouse locations in the Midwest, all you have to do is order a specific size of steak that is larger than the largest available size of that cut on the menu.
How to order your custom steak
For example, if you were to order an 18-ounce Ft. Worth Ribeye at a Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant would have to get its in-house butcher to cut your steak to order. That's because an 18-ounce Ft. Worth Ribeye doesn't exist on the menu — the largest menu size is 16 ounces — so the restaurant won't have any steaks of that size pre-cut and waiting to be ordered. While some restaurants wouldn't be able to handle such a custom request, at Texas Roadhouse, with an in-house meat cutter in every location, specific requests shouldn't be a problem.
The one steak where this hack may not work is the Porterhouse T-Bone. Despite the chain's claim that all steaks served in the restaurant are hand-cut by their in-house butchers, the Reddit user also notes that the porterhouse T-bone is the one exception (since restaurants don't have a bone saw in-house) — a statement echoed by several other Reddit users who claim to have worked at Texas Roadhouse.