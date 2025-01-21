Here's How To Get A Texas Roadhouse Steak Cut To Order

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steak. And not just any steaks — hand-cut steaks. In fact, as the fastest-growing steakhouse chain in 2023, per Statista, it employs an in-house meat cutter at every one of its more than 600 locations across the U.S. (the skill is so prized that the chain hosts a steak-cutting competition every year). And, according to Texas Roadhouse, that in-house butcher cuts every single steak served by that restaurant.

Steaks make up more than 40% of the menu at Texas Roadhouse and range from a 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin to a 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone. You can even pick your own steak from a pre-cut selection in a display case. However, it is also possible to get your steak freshly cut to order. According to a Reddit user who claims to have worked at several Texas Roadhouse locations in the Midwest, all you have to do is order a specific size of steak that is larger than the largest available size of that cut on the menu.