Here's How To Get A Texas Roadhouse Steak Cut To Order

By Jen Peng
Texas Roadhouse is known for its steak. And not just any steaks — hand-cut steaks. In fact, as the fastest-growing steakhouse chain in 2023, per Statista, it employs an in-house meat cutter at every one of its more than 600 locations across the U.S. (the skill is so prized that the chain hosts a steak-cutting competition every year). And, according to Texas Roadhouse, that in-house butcher cuts every single steak served by that restaurant.

Steaks make up more than 40% of the menu at Texas Roadhouse and range from a 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin to a 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone. You can even pick your own steak from a pre-cut selection in a display case. However, it is also possible to get your steak freshly cut to order. According to a Reddit user who claims to have worked at several Texas Roadhouse locations in the Midwest, all you have to do is order a specific size of steak that is larger than the largest available size of that cut on the menu.

How to order your custom steak

Hands cutting raw meat Hispanolistic/Getty Images

For example, if you were to order an 18-ounce Ft. Worth Ribeye at a Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant would have to get its in-house butcher to cut your steak to order. That's because an 18-ounce Ft. Worth Ribeye doesn't exist on the menu — the largest menu size is 16 ounces — so the restaurant won't have any steaks of that size pre-cut and waiting to be ordered. While some restaurants wouldn't be able to handle such a custom request, at Texas Roadhouse, with an in-house meat cutter in every location, specific requests shouldn't be a problem.

The one steak where this hack may not work is the Porterhouse T-Bone. Despite the chain's claim that all steaks served in the restaurant are hand-cut by their in-house butchers, the Reddit user also notes that the porterhouse T-bone is the one exception (since restaurants don't have a bone saw in-house) — a statement echoed by several other Reddit users who claim to have worked at Texas Roadhouse.

