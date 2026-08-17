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If desserts had a yearbook, then you'd think a chocolate and lemon confection would get the "least likely to succeed" label. Yet just one bite of these chocolate lemon bars not only proves that assumption wrong, but it proves just how well the unsuspecting and seemingly opposite flavors work together.

I first fell in love with the idea of chocolate and citrus together after trying a lime-infused dark chocolate bar – the bitterness of the dark chocolate and the brightness of the acerbic citrus balanced out in a way that kept both layers from feeling too rich or too sharp. I used this tasting experience as inspiration for this chocolate lemon bars recipe, which is a sort of iteration on millionaire shortbread, featuring treats with buttery shortbread bases, thick caramel centers, and a crunchy chocolate topping. To infuse lemon into every layer, I mixed cocoa powder and lemon zest in the crust along with lemon curd into the caramel, as well as curls and zest on top of the chocolate ganache coating.

The resulting dessert bar boasts a glossy, citrusy, creamy layer locked between a crumbly shortbread base and a crunchy, chocolatey topping. As a recipe developer and blogger, I make a lot of layered bar cookies, but this chocolate-lemon variation ranks among my all-time favorites. Eaten cold from the fridge, one of these bars tastes like paradise in chocolate form, and it's hard to stop at just one bite.