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Molletes are a popular Mexican dish that traditionally feature bolillo bread as the base, refried beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. The beloved open-faced sandwich is popular across certain parts of Mexico, and that combination of crusty toasted bread, savory and creamy beans, melty cheese, and fresh pico makes it an any-time-of-day type of meal, but one commonly served for breakfast. In this black bean molletes recipe, I've taken inspiration from the classic refried bean layer by making a black bean puree instead, which incorporates some added spices to the mix. The homemade pico de gallo really stands out in this recipe, adding a distinct freshness to an otherwise very savory-leaning meal, and one that even packs a kick of heat thanks to jalapeño.

Although molletes are often served as a breakfast or brunch option in Mexico, I also like serving them with a side salad for a light and simple dinner. I've made molletes with many different types of bread as the base, including this easy homemade French bread, but stick with bolillo or telera rolls if you want to go the more traditional route.