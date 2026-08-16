Black Bean Molletes Recipe
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Molletes are a popular Mexican dish that traditionally feature bolillo bread as the base, refried beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. The beloved open-faced sandwich is popular across certain parts of Mexico, and that combination of crusty toasted bread, savory and creamy beans, melty cheese, and fresh pico makes it an any-time-of-day type of meal, but one commonly served for breakfast. In this black bean molletes recipe, I've taken inspiration from the classic refried bean layer by making a black bean puree instead, which incorporates some added spices to the mix. The homemade pico de gallo really stands out in this recipe, adding a distinct freshness to an otherwise very savory-leaning meal, and one that even packs a kick of heat thanks to jalapeño.
Although molletes are often served as a breakfast or brunch option in Mexico, I also like serving them with a side salad for a light and simple dinner. I've made molletes with many different types of bread as the base, including this easy homemade French bread, but stick with bolillo or telera rolls if you want to go the more traditional route.
Gather the ingredients for black bean molletes
To make this recipe, you'll first need the pico de gallo ingredients: Roma tomatoes, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Bolillo rolls are preferred for the bready base, but you can use standard sub rolls in a pinch. For the filling, you'll need canned black beans and cumin, garlic granules, Mexican oregano, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Finally, you'll want some butter on hand to spread onto the rolls before broiling along with Oaxaca cheese for added savory goodness.
Step 1: Preheat the oven to broil
Preheat the oven to broil on low.
Step 2: Make the pico de gallo
Make the pice de gallo: Combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 3: Add black bean puree ingredients to food processor
To make the bean filling, add the black beans with their liquid, cumin, garlic granules, Mexican oregano, onion powder, salt, and pepper to a blender or food processor.
Step 4: Blend into black bean puree
Blend into a smooth puree.
Step 5: Heat up the puree
Pour the bean puree into a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the puree thickens enough to hold its shape when you drag a spoon through it, about 5 minutes.
Step 6: Butter the bread
Place the halved rolls cut-side up on a baking sheet and spread with the butter.
Step 7: Broil the bread
Broil until the edges are golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 8: Spread black bean puree onto the bread
Spread the bean puree evenly over the toasted rolls.
Step 9: Top with cheese
Top each roll evenly with Oaxaca cheese.
Step 10: Broil again
Broil until the cheese is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 11: Top the molletes with pico de gallo before serving
Top the molletes with the pico de gallo and serve.
What to serve with black bean molletes
Black Bean Molletes Recipe
These black bean molletes feature a spiced black bean puree, melty Oaxaca cheese, and a fresh pico de gallo, all layered onto open-faced bolillo rolls.
Ingredients
- For the pico de gallo
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- ¼ cup white onion, finely diced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the black bean filling and molletes
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, undrained
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ½ teaspoon Mexican oregano
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 bolillo rolls, halved lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 cups shredded Oaxaca cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to broil on low.
- Make the pice de gallo: Combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
- To make the bean filling, add the black beans with their liquid, cumin, garlic granules, Mexican oregano, onion powder, salt, and pepper to a blender or food processor.
- Blend into a smooth puree.
- Pour the bean puree into a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the puree thickens enough to hold its shape when you drag a spoon through it, about 5 minutes.
- Place the halved rolls cut-side up on a baking sheet and spread with the butter.
- Broil until the edges are golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Spread the bean puree evenly over the toasted rolls.
- Top each roll evenly with Oaxaca cheese.
- Broil until the cheese is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Top the molletes with the pico de gallo and serve.
What are some other ways to top the molletes?
The beauty of molletes is their versatility, and there are many creative ways to top them if you want to change things up. Instead of homemade pico de gallo, you can use a simple salsa like salsa roja, regular salsa verde, or creamy salsa verde with avocado. You can also add sliced or chopped avocado, a layer of guacamole, or sour cream on top for a richer touch.
Other great toppings include sliced jalapeños, or for even more heat, Serrano peppers. Chopped herbs like cilantro, parsley, or fresh oregano would add a layer of earthy contrast. You can also opt for a more elaborate sauce to top your molletes, like a chipotle or lime crema.
Brined or pickled vegetables pair nicely with the molletes too. Pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, or pickled radishes are all great options. If you want to add some meat to the mix, diced ham, cooked and crumbled chorizo, or crumbled cooked bacon would all work. For vegetarian options, try seared and crumbled tempeh or tofu.
What can I do with leftover black bean puree?
The black bean puree adds a delicious savory, earthy flavor the molletes, but depending on how heavy-handed you go when spreading it onto the bread, you may have leftovers. Luckily, there are plenty of great ways to put the puree to good use beyond this recipe. To start, the puree makes for a great side dish alongside lots of Mexican food recipes, including enchiladas, loaded nachos, or flautas. For an upgraded quesadilla, layer half of a tortilla with about ¼ cup of the bean puree, ¼ cup of shredded cheese, and about 3 tablespoons of salsa. Fold it over and sear in a hot skillet for a few minutes on each side, until the tortilla is golden brown. You can also add corn kernels, diced red onion, lime juice, salsa, and cilantro.
The bean puree makes a great vegetarian taco filling, too. Use hard or soft shells and fill with the bean puree and top with pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and cheese. For enchiladas, fill warmed-up tortillas with the bean mixture, layer them in a baking dish and pour over red or green enchilada sauce. Bake in a 350 F oven for 20 about minutes, then top with diced red onions and tomatoes.