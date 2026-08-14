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French toast is one of those crowd-pleasing breakfast dishes that just about everyone loves. Of course, while most people may love the sweet breakfast favorite, very few are lining up to volunteer to make french toast for a crowd. Prepping the custardy batter is easy enough, but dipping each slice of bread just the right amount, transferring to a hot pan, frying two or three pieces at a time, and keeping the whole process going consistently without making a big mess is a tall order.

Enter this french toast bread pudding recipe, which simplifies things by transforming the beloved breakfast staple into a casserole-like format. Made with feathery slices of challah and a lightly sweetened, spice-infused custard, this bread pudding-inspired recipe provides a nearly effortless way to make french toast for a crowd. The bread (which is featured both cubed and sliced in this recipe) soaks up every bit of the rich custard before baking, and winds up tender and creamy on the inside with golden brown slices on top. It's everything you love about classic french toast and bread pudding, all transformed into an easy, oven-baked centerpiece that you could even prepare the night before and bake fresh in the morning.