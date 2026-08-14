French Toast Bread Pudding Recipe
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French toast is one of those crowd-pleasing breakfast dishes that just about everyone loves. Of course, while most people may love the sweet breakfast favorite, very few are lining up to volunteer to make french toast for a crowd. Prepping the custardy batter is easy enough, but dipping each slice of bread just the right amount, transferring to a hot pan, frying two or three pieces at a time, and keeping the whole process going consistently without making a big mess is a tall order.
Enter this french toast bread pudding recipe, which simplifies things by transforming the beloved breakfast staple into a casserole-like format. Made with feathery slices of challah and a lightly sweetened, spice-infused custard, this bread pudding-inspired recipe provides a nearly effortless way to make french toast for a crowd. The bread (which is featured both cubed and sliced in this recipe) soaks up every bit of the rich custard before baking, and winds up tender and creamy on the inside with golden brown slices on top. It's everything you love about classic french toast and bread pudding, all transformed into an easy, oven-baked centerpiece that you could even prepare the night before and bake fresh in the morning.
Gather the ingredients for french toast bread pudding
To make french toast bread pudding, the most important place to start is the bread. I opted for challah since it's a personal favorite, but any enriched bread (like brioche) will also work nicely. The custard itself comes together with half-and-half, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, a hint of lemon zest (or orange zest), and nutmeg, if desired. Brown sugar adds extra depth and a hint of caramel-like flavor, but you can use granulated sugar in a pinch.
For extra texture and flavor you can also toss in optional fresh berries, nuts, shredded coconut, chocolate chips, or any other favorite mix-ins before pouring the custard over the bread. To serve, dust with confectioners' sugar and drizzle with maple syrup for that classic french toast finish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Whisk the eggs
Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk.
Step 3: Add sugar and spices
Whisk the granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and zest, and optional nutmeg into the eggs.
Step 4: Whisk in half-and-half
Whisk in the half-and-half. Set the custard aside.
Step 5: Tear up some of the bread
Tear up about a third of the bread and sprinkle evenly into a 2.4 quart baking dish.
Step 6: Arrange remaining bread slices on top
Arrange the remaining slices of bread on top.
Step 7: Top with custard
Pour the custard mixture evenly over the top, going slowly to thoroughly soak each slice of bread.
Step 8: Bake until golden
Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the bread is golden and the custard is set throughout. (Tent with foil if needed to prevent excess browning.)
Step 9: Garnish and serve the french toast bread pudding
Dust the French toast bread pudding with confectioners' sugar and serve hot with maple syrup.
Pairs well with french toast bread pudding
French Toast Bread Pudding Recipe
This french toast bread pudding recipe combines the best of both worlds into a challah-based, custard-infused bake that works well for breakfast or dessert.
Ingredients
- 5 large eggs
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 pint half-and-half
- 1 pound challah or brioche, sliced ¾-inch thick
Optional Ingredients
- Pinch of ground nutmeg
- Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
- Maple syrup, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk.
- Whisk the granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and zest, and optional nutmeg into the eggs.
- Whisk in the half-and-half. Set the custard aside.
- Tear up about a third of the bread and sprinkle evenly into a 2.4 quart baking dish.
- Arrange the remaining slices of bread on top.
- Pour the custard mixture evenly over the top, going slowly to thoroughly soak each slice of bread.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the bread is golden and the custard is set throughout. (Tent with foil if needed to prevent excess browning.)
- Dust the french toast bread pudding with confectioners’ sugar and serve hot with maple syrup.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|303
|Total Fat
|10.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|133.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|21.6 g
|Sodium
|321.4 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g
What's the difference between traditional french toast and bread pudding?
French toast is a longtime breakfast and brunch favorite, and it's no surprise why. Custard-soaked bread slices cooked in butter make for a rich, decadent morning meal that pairs nicely with a cup of coffee, fresh fruit, or eggs. You'll even see french toast versions stuffed with cream cheese or ricotta, topped with fruit compote or chocolate sauce, or baked into convenient sticks for dipping.
Bread pudding follows a similar basic formula, but the bread looks a little different. Traditional bread pudding features cubed or torn bread, which then gets a french toast-like custard treatment before baking in an oven. The resulting dish has a beautifully browned top and tender, custardy interior, very similar to the texture of classic french toast but often served for dessert instead of breakfast.
Where the two custardy, bready dishes differ lies mainly in the preparation and presentation. French toast is typically made in individual slices and servings, while bread pudding is assembled in a larger baking dish and cooked all at once. The texture can vary as well; bread pudding may be softer overall, or more thoroughly soaked in custard, while french toast typically has a browned exterior and lightly custardy center. This french toast bread pudding combines the best of both worlds, delivering the flavors of french toast in bread pudding form, with both chunks and slices of bread to stay true to each distinct dish.
What type of bread works best for this french toast bread pudding recipe?
Challah is my top choice for this french toast bread pudding thanks to its soft, slightly sweet crumb which is ideal for soaking up every drop of that delicious custard. But as with any bread pudding recipe, you've got options when it comes to the bread. Brioche is another classic option, one similar to challah with its slightly sweet flavor and distinctly rich, buttery texture. The same goes for enriched breads like cinnamon swirl loaves, milk bread, Hawaiian-style bread, or even buttery croissants. Feel free to make swaps depending on what you love or have on hand in an equal quantity.
Although enriched breads would work well in this recipe, you can opt for a more plain or traditional type. Sourdough would work in a pinch, offering a slightly less sweet bread pudding with a subtle tang. Sturdy white breads would work as well, but you'll want to avoid soft store-bought white breads (like Wonder or Sara Lee) because they'll become too soggy. Whichever base you end up going with, I recommend using at least day-old bread as it will absorb that custard and maintain its shape a little better after baking.