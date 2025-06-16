The Best Type Of Bread To Use For Your Morning French Toast

French toast isn't necessarily a challenging breakfast or brunch dish to make, but it can certainly go awry if the wrong type of bread is used. The bread is the core of the delicious dish, and the best carby option really comes down to two factors. Home cook, you must choose the right type of bread, but how fresh is equally as important. So to skirt any French toast mishaps, we've come up with the best bread you should use to impress your taste buds, family, or brunch guests.

The first factor is that the bread should be stale or at least a day or two old. The reason behind this is that stale or day-old bread will absorb the egg custard mixture and not get overly soggy. When it comes to which type should be used, we think stale sourdough is an ideal choice for French toast. Why? As you might know, sourdough has a tangy flavor, and that complements the sweetness from the sugars and the cinnamon's spiciness. Sourdough is also a dense bread that holds up well to that mixture it's soaked in before it hits the pan. Bake our fresh-baked sourdough recipe and use the leftovers to try this French toast tip.