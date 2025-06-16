The Best Type Of Bread To Use For Your Morning French Toast
French toast isn't necessarily a challenging breakfast or brunch dish to make, but it can certainly go awry if the wrong type of bread is used. The bread is the core of the delicious dish, and the best carby option really comes down to two factors. Home cook, you must choose the right type of bread, but how fresh is equally as important. So to skirt any French toast mishaps, we've come up with the best bread you should use to impress your taste buds, family, or brunch guests.
The first factor is that the bread should be stale or at least a day or two old. The reason behind this is that stale or day-old bread will absorb the egg custard mixture and not get overly soggy. When it comes to which type should be used, we think stale sourdough is an ideal choice for French toast. Why? As you might know, sourdough has a tangy flavor, and that complements the sweetness from the sugars and the cinnamon's spiciness. Sourdough is also a dense bread that holds up well to that mixture it's soaked in before it hits the pan. Bake our fresh-baked sourdough recipe and use the leftovers to try this French toast tip.
Challah and other types of bread to use for French toast and more cooking tips
Despite those solid reasons why sourdough is perfect for French toast, it's not the only option that works well. Another popular choice to make the dish is brioche. Brioche is a soft bread, so it's even more important to make sure it's stale if this is your option. The stale brioche will offer a decadently soft texture that will soak up the egg mixture perfectly. Challah is also a thick bread that is better than other thinly-cut breads to soak up the mixture and cook through with a nice, spongy center. And if all these fail, try your go-to sandwich bread if you want to stick to the basics.
Whether you choose our preferred sourdough or another suggestion, there are some essential tips to pull off French toast. If you don't have stale bread, put fresh bread on a baking sheet and let it sit out on the counter overnight. Another option is to dry it in the oven for up to 30 minutes at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. When the bread is ready, depending on your technique, soak it for at least 15 to 20 minutes to obtain the desired flavor and texture. Give it a try with these milk bread French toast or easy dairy-free French toast recipes — and thank us later.