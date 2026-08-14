Olive Garden Employees Can't Stand These 11 Customer Habits

Despite the fact that it's one of the most popular restaurant chains in the U.S., Olive Garden customers still find plenty to complain about. Diners claim the food isn't high quality enough, for example, or it's overpriced, or even not authentic enough. And they're not the only ones who find Olive Garden frustrating. It turns out the employees have a lot to complain about, too. But for them, a lot of the issues start with the customers. We're sorry, reader, but sometimes we are the problem. It's us.

We scoured through Reddit threads to find out the customer habits that Olive Garden employees can't stand. Some are obvious (rudeness never goes down well), but others are a little more... well, unexpected. We won't give too much away before we get into the list, but here's a tip for the future: Always box up your own leftovers. Oh, and if you're trying to bag a freebie, employees can usually see straight through it.