Olive Garden Employees Can't Stand These 11 Customer Habits
Despite the fact that it's one of the most popular restaurant chains in the U.S., Olive Garden customers still find plenty to complain about. Diners claim the food isn't high quality enough, for example, or it's overpriced, or even not authentic enough. And they're not the only ones who find Olive Garden frustrating. It turns out the employees have a lot to complain about, too. But for them, a lot of the issues start with the customers. We're sorry, reader, but sometimes we are the problem. It's us.
We scoured through Reddit threads to find out the customer habits that Olive Garden employees can't stand. Some are obvious (rudeness never goes down well), but others are a little more... well, unexpected. We won't give too much away before we get into the list, but here's a tip for the future: Always box up your own leftovers. Oh, and if you're trying to bag a freebie, employees can usually see straight through it.
Acting rude and entitled
This one is hardly surprising, but Olive Garden employees really can't stand it when customers act rude and entitled towards them. Of course, most people are polite, but many workers feel that the Olive Garden model, with its never-ending refills, sometimes creates an environment where people easily forget their manners.
"I've never been a server anywhere else, so I have nothing to compare it to but I truly feel 100% confident that Olive Garden customers are definitely [a] one of a kind breed," said one employee on the chain's subreddit. Plenty agreed, noting that they often come across customers who want to get the most food for the least money, while treating their server in a disrespectful manner. Others say they have had customers make rude comments about their appearance, while some say they have even experienced covert racism from diners.
While some servers choose to bite their tongue when customers are rude, others won't serve anyone who behaves in an entitled or disrespectful manner. "I don't even want their money," continued the Reddit user. "But I just don't get how people can just be rude to a complete stranger."
Being greedy with the refills
Let's be honest, most people head to Olive Garden because they're after the never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks deal. It is, arguably, one of the best chain restaurant deals out there. But if you're too greedy, your server might get irritated with you. In fact, Olive Garden employees tend to despise this popular meal deal thanks to needy customers. It's not that they're judging your appetite; it's because constantly filling up these items takes up a lot of their time.
On a post with over 400 upvotes in the Olive Garden subreddit, one employee claims they spend ⅔ of their workday on soup, salad, and breadsticks. "And refilling these, multiple times for each table. I have very little time to do anything else." Many other Olive Garden servers have made similar complaints on Reddit, expressing their frustrations that customers can get pretty demanding with the refills.
However, to be fair to the customers, it seems that servers are also under pressure from Olive Garden to keep refilling bread baskets and soup and salad bowls. In fact, some say that they are actually scored by the company, which is owned by Darden, on how many refills they give each table. "The biggest reason [I quit] is they started to say if your refill scores weren't high enough, they'd move you to another position or fire you," said another Redditor in r/olivegarden.
Being impatient with the breadsticks
Breadsticks are one of Olive Garden's most popular dishes. It makes sense: Who doesn't love to snack on bread while they wait for their meal? We totally get it. To give you an idea of just how popular they are, here's a fun fact: In 2014, the Washington Post reported that Olive Garden served up to 2 million breadsticks every day. It's a staggering amount, and there's a good chance it's gone up since then.
But, if you want to be a good customer, don't be too eager to get your hands on them. Employees know you love them, and they promise they will get them to you; there's no need to be demanding. "On my orientation day, I saw a server greet a table, and before she could finish saying her name, the elderly man at the table said 'Where are my [breadsticks]!,'" recalled one server in r/olivegarden. They added that they would have quit there and then if they hadn't badly needed the work.
Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. Many Olive Garden workers say that customers being impatient with the breadsticks is one of their pet peeves. "Why do most of the guests get so angry over bread not at their table right away?," another server asked their fellow Olive Garden employees.
Leaving bad tips
Due to minimum wage laws, many servers across the U.S. rely on tips for a decent income. Olive Garden workers are no different, which is why many find it frustrating when customers don't tip them well — especially when they've been running themselves ragged over all of those refills. "I know it comes with the territory, but today was particularly bad," said one Redditor in an r/olivegarden post with more than 550 upvotes. "I had three tables in my dinner shift tonight, each with checks over $120 and I left with $45 after tip out."
They're far from alone. Some say that, once or twice a week they'll end up with tables that don't tip at all, while others say that they've found themselves in situations where they actually owe the restaurant money due to a lack of tip. To clarify, they're likely referring to a tip-out system, which means that bartenders and bussers also get a share of their tip. If there is no tip, then the server still has to pay a share of the sales-based tip-out, leaving them with less money in their pocket.
Needless to say, many employees aren't a fan of the tipping systems at Olive Garden. "The tips were garbage," said one former employee in r/olivegarden. "Gratuity should be included at a place where your server gives you never ending refills on drinks, soups, salads, bread, and grates the freaking cheese over your plate for you."
Not being clear enough with orders
Olive Garden has a pretty big menu. Of course, its popular pasta dishes are the main attraction, but there are also plenty of entrées at Olive Garden that aren't pasta. For the most part, this range of choice is a good thing; it means that there is (usually) something for everyone. However, it does mean that when you're telling your server your order, you need to be clear about what you want to avoid mistakes. According to many workers, though, this doesn't always happen.
It seems that the soup, in particular, is a stumbling block for many customers. Several employees say that they often find themselves having to list the soups over and over again, only for customers to still not be clear on what they want. In fact, according to Redditors in r/olivegarden, customers often ask for soup without specifying which one they want, and then seem confused when they're given choices. One server said: "After I tell them which soups we offer, they will ask if we have clam chowder or lobster bisque."
Interrupting them when they're trying to introduce themselves
Remember the elderly gentleman we spoke about earlier, who wouldn't let the server finish before demanding breadsticks? Yeah, things like that happen a lot apparently. And unsurprisingly, Olive Garden employees get pretty frustrated by it.
In a comment that — at the time of writing — had 45 upvotes, one Redditor said: "My biggest pet peeve is when I'm trying to introduce myself and they just interrupt me and say 'I want a (insert drink here).' Drives me up the f***ing wall!" Some employees say that when customers treat them like this, it makes them feel not just underappreciated, but less than human. "Yeah it makes me upset when people treat me like 'the help' like I'm not a person or like I'm nameless," added another Redditor.
This behavior extends to phone orders, too, some workers say. In fact, some explain that they've picked up the phone and greeted the caller only to have the customer continue yelling about the order to the people in the room with them. The lesson? If you want to get your server on your side, remember that they have a routine they like to stick to, just like we all do when we're at work.
Making too many special requests
There's nothing wrong with making a few polite requests when you're ordering at Olive Garden. Want your drink with no ice? That's reasonable. Want your dressing on the side? Also unlikely to be a big deal. Requests for changes like this happen a lot. In fact, according to one employee in r/olivegarden, for them, around 30% of orders will come with some sort of minor modification. Another said the rate is higher for them, with about one in every three tables asking for changes. However, when customers make multiple, excessive requests, some Olive Garden employees find this a little frustrating.
"I get sooo many special requests it blows me away," said a Reddit comment in r/olivegarden. They went on to explain that one recent guest made around six special requests in one order, including asking for the chicken and gnocchi soup without any gnocchi. "She also did the classic server favorite of having just one request every time you came to the table followed by another single request when you came back," they added. "Olive Garden guests can be some of the most needy people."
Asking them to box up food
Lately, many chains have been accused of shrinkflation (looking at you, McDonald's). But, according to diners, Olive Garden is one of the Italian chains you can count on for a big portion every time you go. Because of this, many people find themselves taking home plenty of leftovers. Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with this; nobody likes food waste, after all. But one thing many servers don't like is having to physically box up the leftovers for you.
For most, this is because it simply takes up too much time (as we've established, they do have a lot of refills to tend to). "With the speed of service they want us to have now, it's hard to do the little things like this," said one Redditor in r/olivegarden, referring to boxing up leftovers for customers. However, while many find it time-consuming, most also say they won't ignore an elderly customer or someone with limited mobility who's struggling with the box. If it's a slow day, many also say they're happy to do it, especially considering it's a sure-fire way to increase their tips.
Trying to get food for free
According to Rick Steves, if you want free food in Italy you compliment the chef, but if you want free food in America, you complain. Many Olive Garden employees would agree with Steves — on the U.S. part, anyway.
"How often do you get people who [hate] their food but really just want it for free?," asked one employee in an r/olivegarden post with 85 upvotes. "I get these people at least once a week." They went on to describe an incident where one table said their food was fine, and within minutes, everyone was saying it was so bad that it was making them sick.
They're far from alone. Several employees shared similar stories, and many noted that it often happens with the same customers time and time again. In some cases, servers and managers hold firm, but on many occasions, customers end up getting what they want — which, according to servers, is usually a free gift card. Yes, more of the food they allegedly hate. Makes sense, right?
Filming them without their consent
We live in a digital age, and that comes with many benefits, but also many drawbacks. One benefit, for example, is being able to capture memories on your phone wherever you are. But a drawback of everyone having a camera on them 24/7 is that you also run the risk of being caught in an embarrassing situation.
For example, some Olive Garden employees wish that customers would put their phones down, or at least aim them at the right people, when it's time to sing happy birthday. "I am not the birthday boy and I don't want to be immortalized on aunt Shelley's Facebook timeline," said one Redditor in r/olivegarden. "Film your family, not me!"
Olive Garden employees aren't alone. Many restaurant and bar workers say they don't enjoy being caught on camera or in a livestream while they're at work. The bottom line: If you want to film a server singing happy birthday, it's always best to ask permission first.
Taking ages to leave
If you're the kind of diner who gets to the end of the meal, tips fairly, doesn't complain, boxes up your own leftovers, and then leaves promptly, then congratulations, you're probably an Olive Garden employee's dream customer. However, if you're the kind of diner who loves to linger long after the final piece of pasta has passed your lips, we're sorry to break it to you, but you might be an Olive Garden employee's idea of a nightmare.
Many servers call tables that won't leave "campers." According to employees, it's especially frustrating when campers won't leave at the end of the night, but it can also be annoying if they're trying to get more people seated. After all, more diners usually means more tips. "When they sit there for hours I lose money because I can't get more tables sat," said one Redditor in r/olivegarden. Another added: "It's always the last table that either camps or gets dessert for no reason."
Listen, we do actually think there is always a reason to get dessert. However, when you're finished with your sweet treat (we think the best Olive Garden dessert is the Italian doughnuts, in case you were wondering), it's a good idea to head home to demolish your leftovers in front of Netflix. Your server will be grateful, and you get more time to relax in the comfort of your own home. It's a win-win.