The Absolute Best Dessert At Olive Garden Is Also The Most Shareable

You probably already know that Olive Garden is very much an Italian-American restaurant; most of the restaurant's best dishes do not actually exist in Italy (see: spaghetti and meatballs). This applies to Olive Garden's dessert menu, too. While many of the offerings are Italian-inspired, most of them are not Italian. Tiramisu is the exception to this, but trust us: You are unlikely to find a black-tie mousse cake in Italy unless you're in a restaurant that caters to American tourists.

As mentioned, Olive Garden's doughnuts are inspired by zeppole. Zeppole is an Italian doughnut-like dessert that is traditionally eaten during La Festa di San Giuseppe, otherwise known as Father's Day, which is in March. They're also eaten during Carnevale, which is celebrated 40 days before Easter. The history of zeppole is widely debated; some say they originated in Ancient Rome, while others say they were invented in Naples during the 19th century. Regardless of how, exactly, they came to be, one thing is certain: In Italy, zeppole are typically spherical, made with choux pastry, and topped with custard, powdered sugar, and a black cherry.

Clearly, Olive Garden's version of the zeppole differs greatly from the real-deal Italian version. They are similar to the Italian-American version of zeppole, however, which usually isn't usually served with custard, but even these are spherical rather than rectangular. Regardless of their authenticity, Olive Garden's doughnuts are still delicious and the optimal dessert choice if you're dining with a big group — take our word for it.

