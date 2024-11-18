Choux Vs Puff Pastry: The Difference, Explained

The world of baking is vast, filled with techniques that can stump even the most experienced baker. Two such baking challenges are puff pastry and choux pastry. These stars of the pastry case are the reason we have croissants, éclairs, napoleons, and profiteroles, and their magic comes from the power of steam — but in two very different ways.

Choux and puff pastry are both styles of dough that result in light, airy baked goods with a unique structure. They're icons of a French patisserie, and they pair perfectly with creamy custards (and a glass of champagne). They also both have savory applications, bringing that unmistakable lightness to appetizers and main courses. But there's so much that sets them apart.

Making puff pastry is a long process, requiring precise lamination and lots of patience. When it's cooked, puff pastry is crisp and flaky, filled with thin and delicate interior layers. Making choux pastry is much easier than it seems, with a dough that is soft enough to be piped and is cooked twice (once to hydrate the flour, and once to bake). Meanwhile, choux pastry creates a round and hollow baked good with giant air pockets and a sturdy shell. And while both types are airy and delicious, they are different in so many ways.

