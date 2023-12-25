Croquembouche Is The Decorative French Treat To Try When You're Tired Of Cake

The ornate dessert is built from several dozen cream puffs, which are dipped in caramel and then drizzled with an optional sugar syrup. The puffs are crafted from choux pastry, which is made on the stovetop using butter, flour, sugar, and water. Eggs are then added to the mixture before it is piped into spheres and baked for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then 35 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, each puff is filled with a decadent pastry cream, which is usually flavored with vanilla.

The cone structure is then achieved using a rolled parchment sheet. The individual cream puffs are covered in caramel for both flavor and adhesion and then carefully assembled and stacked on the paper in any shape desired. Finally, strings of caramel are pulled across the structure for an added flourish. To serve, guests either grab the puffs by hand, or the structure is disassembled and split up.

Due to its maximalist character, there are many croquembouche deviations. Varying flavors can be imbued into the cream, such as orange, strawberry, anise, and other fruits and spices. And the drizzle is often modified, too — it can be crafted from chocolate or other flavored syrups. What's dependable is arranging the croquembouche into an impressive shape; it always offers a head-turning beauty and can be tailored to match any occasion.