The Popular Olive Garden Meal Deal The Employees Aren't Very Thrilled About

The "Never-Ending Soup or Salad and Breadsticks" deal is one of Olive Garden's most infamous promotions. Even in 2026, the unlimited breadsticks still exist, albeit with a few rules. But with every fan favorite must also come detractors. If you spend a little time perusing the corners of the internet, it's clear the enthusiasm isn't always shared behind the scenes.

On various platforms, servers frequently describe the ordeal as high-effort with very low reward. On Reddit, one particular server ranted: "I'm sick of these gluttonous animals who have a 15 dollar tab sit there and eat as much soup salad and breadsticks as fast as they can, act like they own you, treat you like you owe them your entire existence, sit at your table for an hour and a half, eat like this is their last meal ever and then tip $4." Because the meal is priced relatively low and designed to literally be unlimited, it often attracts customers with bad restaurant behavior. They linger a little too long, request multiple refills, and leave a paltry tip.

Multiple servers commiserated on dealing with this kind of customer. One remarked, "My strategy for these people is to over portion the soup and salad, and plow them with breadsticks, and they get too full to want seconds." Another server shared in the misery, adding, "I don't think that anyone else but another OG server would understand how painful this can be. There are just certain things that make you die inside a little bit."