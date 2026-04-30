The Popular Olive Garden Meal Deal The Employees Aren't Very Thrilled About
The "Never-Ending Soup or Salad and Breadsticks" deal is one of Olive Garden's most infamous promotions. Even in 2026, the unlimited breadsticks still exist, albeit with a few rules. But with every fan favorite must also come detractors. If you spend a little time perusing the corners of the internet, it's clear the enthusiasm isn't always shared behind the scenes.
On various platforms, servers frequently describe the ordeal as high-effort with very low reward. On Reddit, one particular server ranted: "I'm sick of these gluttonous animals who have a 15 dollar tab sit there and eat as much soup salad and breadsticks as fast as they can, act like they own you, treat you like you owe them your entire existence, sit at your table for an hour and a half, eat like this is their last meal ever and then tip $4." Because the meal is priced relatively low and designed to literally be unlimited, it often attracts customers with bad restaurant behavior. They linger a little too long, request multiple refills, and leave a paltry tip.
Multiple servers commiserated on dealing with this kind of customer. One remarked, "My strategy for these people is to over portion the soup and salad, and plow them with breadsticks, and they get too full to want seconds." Another server shared in the misery, adding, "I don't think that anyone else but another OG server would understand how painful this can be. There are just certain things that make you die inside a little bit."
What diners can do differently
But all hope is not lost with humanity. A few Reddit posts showed that many Olive Garden fans were aware of the frustration servers felt, and wanted to be on their best behavior when coming in for a multiple-course meal. A huge point of frustration is tipping, since the base cost is lower than a typical entree, but the workload is much higher. One server recommended: "Just make sure you tip really well. You will make this waitress/waiter do triple the work for one of the low price items. Even doing 25% to 30% may not be enough."
Another commonly cited issue is the sheer number of trips required of the server, especially if it's a large table with multiple refills and replenishments. One server suggested: "Try and ask for refills at the same time. '2 more soups, and two more iced teas, please.' Not 4 trips. It really makes a difference if it is possible for you to do that." If you're starving and want to try every single Olive Garden soup from best to worst, another server added: "Warn them and ask for 2-3 bowls at a time and extra bread to cut down on trips, worst they can do is say no lol."
Like so many "bottomless" restaurant promotions, much of the burden falls on the servers making minimum wage. But the online commentary shows us that not all servers necessarily want to end the flashy deal; they just want you to follow Anthony Bourdain's advice and be polite to your waiter.