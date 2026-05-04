Rick Steves Shared A Local's Tip For Scoring Free Food In Italy
You know that old saying, "you win more flies with honey than with vinegar"? It seems that rings especially true when dining out in Italy. In a website post called "A Matter of Taste: Europeans on American Food," Rick Steves shares a few of his Italian friends' opinions on the differences in food cultures. One such tidbit reveals a way to actually receive complimentary dishes from a chef when dining in Italy — and it's as simple as spreading a little love around.
Steves' friend Roberto shared the tip over a long meal in Rome. "If you go to an American restaurant and say the food is bad, you get a coupon for a free meal. More bad food. If you say the food is bad in a restaurant in Italy, you get kicked out." To get free food in Italy, it's the opposite, he says. "... You say, 'This is the best beefsteak I've ever eaten.' Chef will then say, 'You must try the dessert.' You say, 'Oh no.' He says, 'Here. Please. Take it for free.'"
Cooking is deeply personal to Italian chefs. Roberto also pointed out that critiquing a dish may mean insulting a generations-old family recipe. On the flip side, complimenting a chef could be more meaningful than you realize. Rick Steves has plenty of advice for saving on money when traveling Europe, and this may be one of our favorite tips!
Other ways to score free food in Italy
If you're looking for a good bargain while visiting Italy, look no further than "apericena," which is held during early evening hours at many Italian establishments. If you buy a drink, you can enjoy it with a free trip to the restaurant's buffet, which often includes salad, pasta, cheese, and other small plate foods. Fill up on this free, tasty spread, and you can skip the bill that comes with dinner. This is also a great way to try a range of dishes without commitment, though another Rick Steves trick for sampling more Italian food is to order two "primi" dishes, which are smaller courses, instead of one large dish.
Check to see whether your hotel includes breakfast as well. Many hotels — from high-end to more budget-friendly — offer guests a spread of Italian pastries, fruit, and coffee in the morning. Scoring a free limoncello — an after-dinner liqueur known for its tangy lemon flavor — is also common, as it's a customary way for dining establishments to thank their customers at the end of the meal. However, it's considered rude by the server to rush patrons, so don't expect them to bring over the check (and limoncello) without a request to do so. For an even more exhaustive list of how to get the most out of your dining experience, check out our list of mistakes to avoid while dining in Italy.