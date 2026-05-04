Rick Steves Shared A Local's Tip For Scoring Free Food In Italy

You know that old saying, "you win more flies with honey than with vinegar"? It seems that rings especially true when dining out in Italy. In a website post called "A Matter of Taste: Europeans on American Food," Rick Steves shares a few of his Italian friends' opinions on the differences in food cultures. One such tidbit reveals a way to actually receive complimentary dishes from a chef when dining in Italy — and it's as simple as spreading a little love around.

Steves' friend Roberto shared the tip over a long meal in Rome. "If you go to an American restaurant and say the food is bad, you get a coupon for a free meal. More bad food. If you say the food is bad in a restaurant in Italy, you get kicked out." To get free food in Italy, it's the opposite, he says. "... You say, 'This is the best beefsteak I've ever eaten.' Chef will then say, 'You must try the dessert.' You say, 'Oh no.' He says, 'Here. Please. Take it for free.'"

Cooking is deeply personal to Italian chefs. Roberto also pointed out that critiquing a dish may mean insulting a generations-old family recipe. On the flip side, complimenting a chef could be more meaningful than you realize. Rick Steves has plenty of advice for saving on money when traveling Europe, and this may be one of our favorite tips!