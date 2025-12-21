How Rick Steves Saves Money On Dining When Traveling

American travel writer Rick Steves has been generous in sharing ways he stretches his budget when dining in Europe. Whether splitting dishes among friends or strategizing meal orders at higher-end establishments, the man knows how to savor the good life without compromising experience. He encourages visitors to leave tourist zones to look for local, seasonal specialties and implores travelers to visit street food and stalls, casual bars, and bistros that won't put significant dents in travel budgets. On his website, Steves offers ample suggestions for tactics to dine in even the priciest travel destinations.

One of Steves' thrifty strategies includes planning picnics. Picnicking can be a smart, money-saving way to enjoy scenic environments without facing hefty price tags. Fresh ingredients and supplies can be purchased from local supermarkets, and some overseas stores may even offer coffee on the cheap. "One of my favorite meals was fruit, cheese, and bread while sitting on the ground in the main square of Siena and people watching," commented one of Steves' fans on TikTok. "One of the best times I had in Paris was picking up a baguette from the Boulangerie and a cidre from the Monoprix and enjoying both on the balcony of our hotel. Perfection," added another.