How Rick Steves Saves Money On Dining When Traveling
American travel writer Rick Steves has been generous in sharing ways he stretches his budget when dining in Europe. Whether splitting dishes among friends or strategizing meal orders at higher-end establishments, the man knows how to savor the good life without compromising experience. He encourages visitors to leave tourist zones to look for local, seasonal specialties and implores travelers to visit street food and stalls, casual bars, and bistros that won't put significant dents in travel budgets. On his website, Steves offers ample suggestions for tactics to dine in even the priciest travel destinations.
One of Steves' thrifty strategies includes planning picnics. Picnicking can be a smart, money-saving way to enjoy scenic environments without facing hefty price tags. Fresh ingredients and supplies can be purchased from local supermarkets, and some overseas stores may even offer coffee on the cheap. "One of my favorite meals was fruit, cheese, and bread while sitting on the ground in the main square of Siena and people watching," commented one of Steves' fans on TikTok. "One of the best times I had in Paris was picking up a baguette from the Boulangerie and a cidre from the Monoprix and enjoying both on the balcony of our hotel. Perfection," added another.
Quality experiences without breaking the bank
When dining in restaurants, Steves encourages travelers to ask questions to fully understand what is served, for instance if seconds are offered or free beverages are included in the meal. Some countries have more relaxed tipping customs, so you may not need to budget similarly as if you were dining in your own state. Steves also suggests taking advantage of lunch specials and eating a larger meal mid-day at a restaurant before heading to a cheaper establishment or ordering takeout for dinner. For those who want to enjoy alcoholic beverages, Steves recommends browsing the airport's duty-free section upon arrival or taking advantage of local happy hour specials.
Should you want to splurge on a higher-end meal, Steves recommends doing so with intention and opting for experiences that will not only satisfy hunger but will also create lasting memories. Instead of walking into a mid-level restaurant and ordering recklessly, Steves suggests choosing from quality menus carefully and sharing dishes at fancier restaurants. Steves' splurge-approved options often include Michelin-rated Bib Gourmand restaurants — not the fully-fledged Michelin-starred locations.