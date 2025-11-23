How Rick Steves Stretches His Budget When Dining Across Europe
We can't think of a better authority on dining for cheap in Europe than Rick Steves. From the best fine dining to the most affordable street stalls, Steves knows how to find the perfect restaurant on vacation for any budget. While splurging on one or two meals on your travels is fine, you'll want to be mindful of your spending to get the most out of your culinary experiences. In an article he shared on eating your way through Europe, Steves recommends avoiding tourist zones, choosing spots filled with locals, and sticking with local specialties.
And one of his best tips for staying under budget is sharing courses with at least one other person. "Don't be intimidated by a menu listing multiple courses — you're not expected to order one of each," advises Steves. He says it's a good idea to order a couple of courses to split. You and a travel buddy could have a mix of appetizers or appetizer, entree, and dessert. This lets you get a taste of a wider selection of items compared to having to stick to one or two plates to eat on your own. Even if you're sharing food at a fancy restaurant, you can still get more bang for your buck and try more dishes.
More tips on saving big
Sharing meals at restaurants isn't the only way to eat for cheap while abroad. Rick Steves has another tip: Picnic like a local. "In my book, there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harborfront as a backdrop," says Steves in his guide on picnicking in Europe.
Even if your goal isn't to save money, going on picnics and shopping at local markets are great ways to get to know people who live in the area and explore the wide selection of food at your own pace. Stop by the bakery for a baguette, the deli for cured meats, cheese from a fromagerie, and a bottle of wine. You get to hand-select each item and people-watch at one of many city parks.
If the weather's not in your favor or you want to mix things up, Steves also suggests eating at a cafeteria. Whether it's in a department store or museum, you can enjoy reasonably priced sandwiches, salads, and more, and most of the time with a rooftop view. As you can see, there are many ways to eat like a king in Europe without spending a fortune — you just have to take a page from Steves' guidebook.