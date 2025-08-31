Rick Steves' Money-Saving Trick For Eating Breakfast On Vacation

Feeding yourself while on vacation can either be expensive and stressful, or a delicious way to explore another culture through food. Although some Europeans romanticize a stereotypical American breakfast, there are plenty of places to find rib-sticking, adventure-fueling breakfasts at a great value while traveling. When searching for a place to stay on vacation, it might behoove you to seek out hotels or bed-and-breakfasts with breakfast included in the room price, as it can be a great way to save money on eating out. Rick Steves, famous for practical travel advice, loves to employ this method, but only if the breakfast spread is priced right and generous enough to sustain you for a large part of the day.

Writing on his website about eating breakfast in Europe, Steves describes the typical breakfast spreads often found in various European countries. While his advice largely pertains to eating breakfast in European nations, his tips are smart for most any place you may visit.

A hearty full English breakfast is typically served in more traditional bed-and-breakfasts in the United Kingdom, which includes eggs alongside a variety of meats, starches, and vegetables, in addition to more standard breakfast fare if you'd prefer (although you should absolutely try a "fry-up" at least once). Steves notes that Northern European countries tend to have bigger breakfasts, especially in Scandinavia, where he refers to the breakfast spread as an "all-you-can-eat extravaganza," and they are almost always worth the reasonable price, even if it's not included in the price of your lodging.