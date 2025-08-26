10 Mistakes To Avoid When Dining In Italy

Italian culture is one where people like things to be done just so. Rules are important, and nowhere is this more evident than in Italian dining. Whether you are dealing with a fast-casual joint at a train station — where you must pay for your selections before even heading to the counter — or a fine dining institution, where courses are carefully planned out, you will be expected to follow the rules of the establishment, whether it pleases you or not. Here, the customer is not always right.

To some, these rules and regulations may seem restrictive. Americans, for instance, are accustomed to being able to order whatever they want at a restaurant, and if it's available, they can have it. But in Italy, rules are designed to maximize the dining experience for everyone. They are a way to tell the customer that the restaurant knows what it's doing. So, let's take a look at some of the main rules you might encounter when dining in Italy so that you may learn how not to fall afoul of them and maximize your enjoyment.