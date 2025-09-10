Rick Steves' Tip For Sampling A Variety Of Foods In Italy
Tasting one's way through Italy's corridors is a rite of passage for many travelers, as the Mediterranean country is the birthplace of dozens of culinary traditions. Sampling on tomato-slathered bruschetta, hearty ciabatta breads, and homemade spaghetti sounds like a dream, until your stomach disagrees. Just a dish or two in, you may be woefully out of space to enjoy all of the flavors that Italy has to offer.
The solution? Take a page out of travel expert Rick Steves' rulebook and order "bis di primi," which translates to "two of the first courses" in Italian. This ordering trick allows you to taste two smaller portions of an entrée rather than one, so you can savor more delicacies as you dine your way through the European gem. Steves' book "Italy for Food Lovers" provides several tips for eating well in Italy. In a Facebook post, he recommends that hungry travelers "look for places offering 'bis di primi' — two half-portions of pasta on one plate, rather than having to order two full portions."
While this option isn't always notated on menus, it's worth asking your server if it's available. Some travelers to Italy say that casual restaurants may offer this option for ambitious foodies who want to sample a variety of pastas at once. However, at upscale restaurants, you may be out of luck. This method divides your dish into smaller portions, perfect for sharing with a fellow diner or as a solo traveler with a big appetite. It's helpful to ask about the cost of this special preparation beforehand, as some restaurants may charge more for customized requests.
More Rick Steves-approved tips for foodies in Italy
Aside from the "bis di primi" trick, Rick Steves has other suggestions for indulging your taste buds in Italy. When in Venice, make sure to frequent the town's many "cicchetti" bars. These pubs offer a variety of authentic cicchetti, or appetizers, commonly consumed by locals after a long workday alongside a hearty glass of house wine. Not only can you sample several cicchetti without spoiling your appetite, but you'll also get a taste of authentic cuisine that may not be available in neighboring tourist restaurants. Plus, dining alongside the Veneziani locals is a cultural experience you won't forget.
On the northern side of Italy, you can experience small bites known as "apericenas." Similar to traditional Spanish tapas dishes, this term is a combination of the Italian words "aperitivo," or a pre-dinner drink, and "cena," which means dinner. It has become increasingly popular for those who want a variety of snacks without committing to a full meal earlier in the day. Finally, think outside of restaurants and bars and venture into local markets, stalls, and food carts. Here, you'll find beloved snacks like Italian street food sandwiches with fresh tigelle bread, deep fried polenta, oven-baked foccacia, and crispy potato crocchès. These locales often feature regional specialties that will teach you more about Italy's food culture than a neighboring tourist trap. Plus, they are usually less of a strain on the wallet — visiting the local hot spots is a great way to find inexpensive food in Italy, according to Rick Steves.