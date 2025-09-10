Rick Steves' Tip For Sampling A Variety Of Foods In Italy

Tasting one's way through Italy's corridors is a rite of passage for many travelers, as the Mediterranean country is the birthplace of dozens of culinary traditions. Sampling on tomato-slathered bruschetta, hearty ciabatta breads, and homemade spaghetti sounds like a dream, until your stomach disagrees. Just a dish or two in, you may be woefully out of space to enjoy all of the flavors that Italy has to offer.

The solution? Take a page out of travel expert Rick Steves' rulebook and order "bis di primi," which translates to "two of the first courses" in Italian. This ordering trick allows you to taste two smaller portions of an entrée rather than one, so you can savor more delicacies as you dine your way through the European gem. Steves' book "Italy for Food Lovers" provides several tips for eating well in Italy. In a Facebook post, he recommends that hungry travelers "look for places offering 'bis di primi' — two half-portions of pasta on one plate, rather than having to order two full portions."

While this option isn't always notated on menus, it's worth asking your server if it's available. Some travelers to Italy say that casual restaurants may offer this option for ambitious foodies who want to sample a variety of pastas at once. However, at upscale restaurants, you may be out of luck. This method divides your dish into smaller portions, perfect for sharing with a fellow diner or as a solo traveler with a big appetite. It's helpful to ask about the cost of this special preparation beforehand, as some restaurants may charge more for customized requests.