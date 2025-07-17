How To Find Inexpensive Food In Italy, According To Rick Steves
Italy is universally beloved for its cuisine. When you travel there, you dream of trying the original versions of things familiar in the United States, from pizza and pasta to cannolis and gelato. But there are dozens of true Italian dishes you must try at least once. There's no doubt you'll be doing a lot of eating there, which means it's wise to think about budgeting. Yes, you should absolutely splash out on a few fancy meals — when in Rome, right? But realistically, that means balancing those splurges with lower-priced meals that are still genuine, traditional, local, and irresistible. How can you find eats as cheap as they are delicious? Travel expert Rick Steves naturally has the secret.
Keep an eye out for certain terms: "osteria," "pizzeria," "self-service," "rosticceria," "tavola calda," and "trattoria," Steves writes on his blog. These are all different kinds of restaurants where things are a bit more casual and inexpensive than a formal "ristorante." This range of different eateries includes both sit-down and counter service, which offers great flexibility — grab a panini while you're exploring in the afternoon, enjoy an affordable but memorable and leisurely couple of courses in the evening. Personal-sized pizzas go for around $12 or less, and "pizza rustica" shops sell pizza by weight — Steves recommends 200 grams for a full meal. Not only will you save by seeking out these terms, but you'll get to more fully explore Italy's diverse culinary scene.
Understanding what meals to find where in Italy
It's of course helpful to understand what each of these terms means, which entails getting to know the different types of restaurants in Italy. "Osteria" refers to a laid-back, charming little spot that serves hyper-local dishes and wines; the menu is short and changes day to day based on what's available. A "pizzeria" is a sit-down spot, but very relaxed. Whatever region you're in, you'll find its signature pizza style here for anywhere from $4 to $10 or so. "Self-service" is a term you'll recognize, as Italians use the English verbiage; these are like buffets. "Rosticceria" is like Italy's original fast food: Customers pop in and order premade but fresh hot or cold dishes and can eat them standing in the shop or take them to go. "Tavola calda" is similar to a cafeteria; patrons might find a buffet or order ready-to-go dishes at the counter. And "trattoria" is a small step up from an osteria — you'll find an easy-going yet elegant atmosphere and regional dishes.
With this knowledge, you can discover every inch of Italy's cuisine in different, often genuinely local ways. For example, want to try all of the best foods and drinks in Rome? Try one at a fancy ristorante, another at a super-casual rosticceria, another at an osteria, and so on. Also, look out for "friggitorie," counter-service spots for tasty fried snacks, and enjoy all the free bites served with your spritzes or Negronis.