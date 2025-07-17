How To Find Inexpensive Food In Italy, According To Rick Steves

Italy is universally beloved for its cuisine. When you travel there, you dream of trying the original versions of things familiar in the United States, from pizza and pasta to cannolis and gelato. But there are dozens of true Italian dishes you must try at least once. There's no doubt you'll be doing a lot of eating there, which means it's wise to think about budgeting. Yes, you should absolutely splash out on a few fancy meals — when in Rome, right? But realistically, that means balancing those splurges with lower-priced meals that are still genuine, traditional, local, and irresistible. How can you find eats as cheap as they are delicious? Travel expert Rick Steves naturally has the secret.

Keep an eye out for certain terms: "osteria," "pizzeria," "self-service," "rosticceria," "tavola calda," and "trattoria," Steves writes on his blog. These are all different kinds of restaurants where things are a bit more casual and inexpensive than a formal "ristorante." This range of different eateries includes both sit-down and counter service, which offers great flexibility — grab a panini while you're exploring in the afternoon, enjoy an affordable but memorable and leisurely couple of courses in the evening. Personal-sized pizzas go for around $12 or less, and "pizza rustica" shops sell pizza by weight — Steves recommends 200 grams for a full meal. Not only will you save by seeking out these terms, but you'll get to more fully explore Italy's diverse culinary scene.