Olive Garden Once Revealed It Served An Astonishing Number Of Breadsticks Every Day

Breadsticks have become symbolic of the Olive Garden experience. Landing near the top of our list of chain restaurant breadsticks, Olive Garden's endless servings of pillowy garlic butter bread are synonymous with the chain. Since 1982, when the offering was originally intended to distract customers from extended wait times, the long-standing feature has endured. The chain serves a whopping 675 million to 700 million breadsticks each year, according to a 2014 Washington Post article, though the figure may have grown since. That's nearly 2 million breadsticks a day.

"My restaurant was high volume," wrote one employee on Reddit. "We'd have pallet stacks that go at least 10 pallets high and there were up to five stacks at a time." Another employee on the thread confirmed, "I work at a lower volume store, but a produce order would typically get anywhere from 20-30 cases. Each case holds 12 bags, each bag holding 16 breadsticks, that means we usually have at least 6,000 in store at all times."

Other employees on the thread estimate receiving around 20,000 breadsticks weekly, using formulas to predict the amount needed to keep visitors satisfied. "As a manager, we get over 130 cases per week. Each case has 192 sticks," one explained. Another added, "30-40 cases per order, 3 times a week for a 4,700-5,000 guest a week restaurant here."