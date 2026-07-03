9 Popular Italian Chains That Serve Huge Portions In 2026
Italian chain restaurants have long been a treasured dining standard in this country, and as tradition would have it, customers have come to expect cozy familiarity and unflinching consistency from them. As a result, these pasta-packed sanctuaries naturally share many similarities. Which ones soar above their regional rivals?
It turns out to be a pretty heated topic, with Reddit threads and the like sparking zealously opinionated discussions. And unsurprisingly, the question of plate portions is paramount to this debate.
An online forum over Olive Garden may seem trivial at first; however, it's absolutely a worthwhile argument for customers spending their hard-earned cash. What's worse than entering a restaurant with a keen appetite and expectations of heavy plates, only to leave unsatisfied with crushed dreams? Any diner would want to avoid that at all costs.
In an effort to evade dining disasters and discover the truth of this dilemma, we put ourselves in the throes of these impassioned reviews. Pairing our findings with our own personal opinions and menu offering investigations, it became plain which restaurants serve the biggest portions in the popular and well-known Italian chains arena.
Can you rely on your favorite Italian chain to fill your stomach, and maybe even your fridge, by last bite? Or, after plates full of letdowns, is it time to find a new mainstay for when your inevitable Italian cravings strike? Don't face the bummer of getting stuck in the wrong booth. Look to our list of nine popular Italian chains to confirm your loyalty or find new favorites.
1. Buca di Beppo
Buca di Beppo's explicitly listed small plates are actually enormous. One customer on TripAdvisor claims they can "feed up to three people" by citing the 12-piece small garlic bread as an example. With context, small plates equaling large portions ultimately makes sense. Self-described as "family-style dining for large groups," Buca di Beppo doesn't just offer shareable portions – it's the status quo.
With servings so gigantic, rolling deep is kind of a prequisite. After familiarizing himself with Buca's, a Yelp user admitted "I would come back only as a large group though so you can share your family-style portions," further stating the spot was "not recommended for people on a diet or can't eat as much."
If you hesitate to take reviews at face value, all you need to do is size up the menu to see proof immediately. Here's an example: the spaghetti lunch combo is topped with a half-pound meatball, with a side salad and garlic bread as compliments. This is for one person. And mind you, that's the lunch menu. Need we say more?
Buca di Beppo's loyal customers know what to expect — gargantuan portions that always exceed single helpings. In turn, Buca stays packed, popular, and successful as a go-to meeting ground for families and big gatherings. Portion is never a question here, which is why Buca's secures the top spot.
2. Maggiano's Little Italy
Maggiano's, a family-friendly yet sophisticated mainstay, serves portions frequently described as huge in reviews. When dining there, the truth is immediately evident through deep dishware that continually challenges the vessels of its other competitors. Additionally, customer comments point to a exceptional job well-done at maintaining this standard across locations.
Described by one Yelp user as "delicious with tons of leftovers," Maggiano's dishes are praised by many others echoing the sentiment. It seems to be common knowledge that if you dine in at Maggiano's, you're going to leave with plenty for lunch the next day, maybe even more.
Many chains have sneakily scaled down portion size in recent years, but Maggiano's has done the exact opposite. Without changing the cost, the affordable fixture has increased customer value with an advertised 20 percent more pasta per plate.
This is a great deal admidst rising costs of dining out — but what's the catch? There is none, just a doubling down of the chain's philosophy by "recommitting to what made this brand special — scratch-made food, abundant portions with enough to take home for a second or third meal, and Italian-American favorites we all love sharing with friends and family," says CEO Kevin Hockman. Chef Anthony Amoroso seconds his CEO's statement, claiming "Italian-American dining should feel generous in spirit and rich in flavor." This level of genuine integrity and generosity is honestly hard to find in large chains, so we're in big support.
3. Olive Garden
Without a shadow of a doubt, Olive Garden is most well-known for its legacy of large meals and bang-for-buck value. The unlimited sauce, soup, and salad deal along with its "Buy One, Take One" offering has been winning the hearts of its diehard fanbase for decades. In a post headlined "the amound of food Olive Garden gives you is ridiculous," one Reddit user shares proof by stating "we walked out with 7 takeout containers."
With that said, we have to mention recent discussion over Olive Garden's Lighter Portions. Here's the skinny: fans feel bamboozled and resist the change, with some noting inconsistent sizing across options. It can no longer be assumed that everything on the menu is huge — a direct counter to a generalized expectation of both Olive Garden and the ethos of Italian chains. The lack of clarity may be Olive Garden's greatest offense, as visitors are left confused about this new section's place and role on the menu.
On the flipside, there are plenty who like the new addition. These options are meant to provide customers with an even higher level of accessibility and affordability, especially for those who don't want to fall into a food coma or tote around their leftovers. The portions are still great for the price.
Does this Lighter Portions menu mean the chain is sizing down? Absolutely not. Olive Garden is still the same dependable dining establishment; it still outperforms competitors in this area, offering the same gargantuan amounts of food it always has. Traditional entrées overflow, outrageously good deals still abound, and you'll likely leave with a weighty container of leftovers.
4. Carrabba's Italian Grill
Speaking of fan followings that could rival a rock star, let's talk about Carrabba's. People absolutely love this place, with many considering it to be the elite Italian eatery when up against its more well-known contenders.
Yes, the portions are generous, but not in a sneaky way. Instead of creating an extra-large optical illusion through piled-on pasta, customers appreciate the value of ingredients, with one customer highlighting the chain's choice to not "skimp on protein." Carrabba's also hits the mark of overflowing plates, with a confident Tripadvisor typer stating "you will have leftovers." More concrete evidence can be found in Carrabba's comprehensive nutrition guide, which outlines the exact measure of servings, grams of protein, total calories, and more. Clearly, Carrabba's has nothing to hide.
Comfortably consistent and a good value for the cost, the steals of $10 Take Home, Sip for Six Tuesdays, Family Bundles, and other deals up the ante even more. Among these deals is Dinner & Dolce, a crazy-good bargain of two three-course meals with customizable appetizers, entrée, and desserts combinations — only $45 for two people. This smart business move does a couple things. One, it lets customers have a hand in the value they receive, and it also provides an enjoyably interactive experience. Customers can call the shots on portion size without spending too much.
According to pleased patrons, both Dinner & Dolce and the deluxe Beverage Dinner Events set a romantic scene, described as the "perfect date night" by Instagram user mandyeatsny. For those who don't want to trade feeling fancy for affordability or portion size, few chain restaurants rival what Carrabba's has going on.
5. Brio Italian Grille
Brio Italian Grille fits descriptors of "classy"and sophisticated, often praised for its beautiful aesthetic. With that said, the upscale chain foregoes the trend of tiny plates and remains a frontrunner in the realm of portion size.
To be fair, a few reviews of subpar portion sizes can be found. The vote may not be unanimous, but many diners report back to denote these comments. "Chops were four doubles and the lasagna was massive portion size," states one Yelper whose portion expectations were proven wrong. Another on Tripadvisor describes their plate real estate "like a full roasted chicken for one person."
Plus, at the end of the meal, does portion size even matter if the food isn't good? Many Italian chains shell out colossal dishes, but Brio's is worth choosing for its delicious flavors and elevated ingredients on top of the abundant portions. In fact, some customers claim they execute several classics better than any other Italian place they've been to. We like a win-win.
6. The Old Spaghetti Factory
It's easy to fill a table at The Old Spaghetti Factory. With dishes described as generous across many reviews of multiple locations and dually referred to as very reasonable for the price, this mighty mainstay keeps its place among other contenders with ease.
The Old Spaghetti Factory is a long-standing and well-favored institution with a certain level of predictability that diners have come to expect and appreciate. Homey and filled with nostalgia,Old Spaghetti Factory has roots – but it doesn't rest on its laurels. Reviews appear to label Old Spaghetti Factory with the word "consistent" above all else, and this quality extends to serving size with one customer swearing, "you definitely get your money's worth with their large portions."
The Old Spaghetti Factory doesn't feel like a sterile corporate business model disguised as an Italian restaurant; instead, it appears and acts like an old-school Italian establishment. In keeping with tradition, heaping plates are never out of the mix. When dining here, it's easy, even reasonable, to imagine someone's nonna calling shots in the kitchen. And, like many Italian grandmothers, Spaghetti Factory's kitchen staff places high priority on making sure you're full — maybe even too full.
On top of individual and family-style dishes offering more than enough food, the restaurant also provides satiating sides like sourdough and divine Spumoni ice cream for dessert to leave you sufficiently stuffed.
7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Sharing the same owners as Brio Italian Grille, it's no surprise that the two are neck and neck in this race. Although Bravo's dynamic dishes are not always considered to be humorously gigantic like others on this list, they're typically considered to a good size and great value. Specifically mentioned in the size department is the lasagna, which can often conjure a takeout box. On the restaurant's Facebook page, one Des Moine diner claimed to be "absolutely floored at how GIANT the portion was" when she first set eyes on this dish.
To get your fill in a different way, customers say piling on Happy Hour appetizers generally does the trick for cheap. Kids with adult-sized appetites? Bravo! Italian Kitchen can accommodate. "The kids meal portions are equate for adults," reflects one Yelper, describing these scaled down dishes as "exceptionally large."
With bountiful dishes across board, Bravo! Italian secures itself as a safe choice for portion perusers. However, even with all the things this chain gets right, the owners of Bravo! Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille have unfortunately had to file for bankruptcy. Hopefully they can pull through – and not slim down their offerings in the process.
8. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
Meeting the specific mark of being a slightly upscale yet generally accessible restaurant is undoubtedly a difficult balance, especially in the Italian chain arena.
Luckily, Biaggi's gives the people the overflowing plates they want while staying true to its own creative style. One Yelp customer used three size-related adjectives in describing her "crazy ridiculous huge portion." With humongous allotments applied to strawberry bacon jam bruschetta, butternut squash ravioli, and more inventive and polished plates, Biaggi's finds itself in a different league amidst a sea of casual and classic Italian chains.
If that's not enough, Biaggi's pulls off an impressive finale with massive family-style desserts. In all caps urgency, another Yelper advises visitors to "PLEASE BE WARNED THAT THE DESSERT PORTION SIZES ARE HUGE."
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano's biggest portions can be found through its version of takeout family packs. The Pizza, Pasta, and Entree Pronto Packs are highly regarded solutions to feeding a group of four in a pinch and on a budget. Known to be super convenient, they also keep up with the quality, refinement, and portion expectations seen in the rest of the menu.
Cost may constitute Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano as a high-end spot, but rave reviews from customers prove this isn't a deterrent from returning. Plus, kudos to this chain – it's rare for this caliber of cuisine to be presented in such large portion sizes. All things considered, the quality for the quantity more than justifies the cost — and its place on this list.
9. Johnny Carino's
Founded in the 90s, Austin-based Johnny Carino's is an Italian chain classic that markets itself as "your local Italian restaurant." Much like others within this legacy, the establishment built its fanbase from the ground up by serving over-the-top portions and family-style meals. When we've dined at Carino's, a commitment to stay generous seems obvious through its offerings' substantiality.
With that said, Carino's reviews contain some eyebrow-raising inconsistencies. A few dishes are praised in reviews as repeated standouts, but some dishes come up short — or should we say small. The chain has filed for bankruptcy twice, in both 2014 and 2016, and has since closed many locations. With this in mind, it's worth wondering if Carino's has cut portions to cut costs.
Our verdict: There isn't a restaurant in the world that can win them all. It's pretty hard to claim that Johnny Carino's doesn't deliver a good value, especially when considering its Daily Italiano Deals and sustained portion sizes (for the most part) despite financial struggles. In terms of scale-for-dollar ratio and general consensus, Johnny Carino's remains a filling eat-out option that doesn't require a whole paycheck.
The Italian eatery recently unveiled the new-and-improved Laredo, Texas location, possibly pointing to a look and concept rebrand in a more contemporary direction. Is this the dawn of a new era for Johnny Carino's? Maybe this will make declining locations fall to the wayside.
10. Methodology
It's common culinary knowledge to say that Italian chain restaurants and small portions don't mix. Any respectable Italian chain wouldn't dare, and those who try can rightly expect uproar or closed doors.
So, what sets this list of nine winners apart? In our process of scouting, we primarily considered the scale of dishes — plain and simple. Additionally, we looked into promotions and deals that offer immense value beyond traditional menu items. Lastly, this list of nine Italian chains was narrowed down through a matter of averages. A review or two is not fact; we mined for substantial evidence on portion size consistency, making sure customers came forward in spades to say so.
We also eliminated restaurants that have recently experienced significant dips in quality and quantity, even if past years have shown immense popularity. As we all know, restaurants can change their business model on a dime; especially if they're trying to save a dime. We checked to make sure these establishments were still keeping their portion-size promises in 2026.
This methodology, when applied to an unsorted slew of Italian chain restaurants, revealed the final nine that are worth your precious time, money, and appetite. The next time you're heading out with this specific craving, find assurance in our picks for amply generous Italian chains.