8 Frequent Customer Complaints About Olive Garden

Olive Garden is arguably the perfect chain when you're looking for an Italian-ish meal that you don't have to cook yourself; it's an ideal place where basically everyone in your family can find something to eat (even if it's not exactly what they want), and that delivers a sit-down dining experience. It has locations across the country, where you can find pasta, a variety of other entrees, and all the extras you could ever want, from appetizers to various cocktails and even desserts. And considering that the restaurant chain has been around since 1982, it seems that it's been a pretty successful venture.

Still, though, customers have plenty of complaints about what this restaurant has to offer, and we can't exactly blame them. Although the chain does some things well, there are plenty of other areas where it doesn't deliver the level of quality customers are looking for. As inflation hits restaurants and they start charging more for their food, customers are specifically looking for quality and value. And unfortunately, it doesn't seem like they're always getting it at Olive Garden. Let's take a closer look at these frequent customer complaints about the popular Italian-ish chain restaurant.