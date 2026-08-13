8 Menu Items Applebee's Staff Won't Eat

So, here's the thing. Applebee's is polarizing, very, very polarizing. You're likely to hear some people say that Applebee's has the dubious honor of serving the worst faux ribs of any chain restaurant, but you're also likely to hear some say that, hey, at least Applebee's is better than most fast food. If you're a frequent guest at this notorious chain — willingly or simply because it's an office favorite for apps and an opportunity for a liquid lunch — you probably have your favorites. But the real experts are the employees, which made us wonder just what items off the menu are avoided by those who see them from start to finish?

It's an oft-repeated claim that anyone brave enough to head into the kitchen at Applebee's will find that the hardest-working one there is Chef Mike. (And yes, that's a reference to the microwave.) These appliances certainly have their place — did you know microwaves are the best way to reheat boiled shrimp? When you're paying restaurant prices for food, though, the idea you can do better at home isn't a great look.

So, we headed out to Reddit to see what current and former employees had to say about what menu items they avoid — and why they recommend you do the same. Fortunately, they didn't hold back, and it wasn't always the microwave's fault. Some foods are just unappetizing, encourage shortcuts, or are of questionable quality. Unfortunately, some of your favorites might be on the list.