The Worst Chain Restaurant Ribs We Tried Left An Unpleasant Aftertaste

There's nothing quite like getting messy with a stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal. Something about ditching the silverware and embracing the art of hands-on eating is so satisfying and always leaves you feeling full. Meals like big-mouth hamburgers, chicken wings, and sloppy Joes all have this effect. But the epitome of finger-lickin' food has to be baby back pork ribs.

When they're made well, ribs are saucy, meaty, and melt-in-your-mouth tender. You'll find them at all kinds of chain restaurants, too. Though fair warning, not every place does them justice. If flavor's your goal, maybe don't make Applebee's your first stop. In a recent Tasting Table taste test, the ribs from the neighborhood grill and bar ranked last among 7 total half racks sampled. Even though the restaurant's double-glazed baby back ribs are supposed to be slow-cooked "for that fall-off-the-bone-perfection," the tester found some faults in the recipe.

The problem wasn't with the sauce — a honey BBQ that was said to be thick and rich, sweet and smoky, and generously applied. Instead, it came down to a disappointing helping of pork lying underneath. Not only did the reviewer report a lack of moistness and butteriness in the meat, like what was found in the other selections, but she also picked up on an off-putting aftertaste. That's not exactly what we would call "eatin' good in the neighborhood."