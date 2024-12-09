The Disappointing Platter To Avoid Ordering At Applebee's

With more than 1,500 locations, there is some truth to Applebee's being the neighborhood grill and bar. One of the top names in casual dining, it is a solid and unpretentious choice when dining out. It's known for having some of the best game day appetizers of a chain restaurant, with its wings (both boneless and bone-in) being excellent options any day of the week. That said, not everything on its menu is worth ordering. One such option to miss? The riblets platter, which comes in at the bottom of our ranking of popular menu items at Applebee's.

The riblets platter comes with riblets (which shouldn't be confused with either ribs or rib tips), your choice of sauce, along with coleslaw and fries. It's also available in a smaller portion as a plate. What you don't get is an enjoyable eating experience, as it's a lot of work and there are a lot of bones to deal with, which frankly, is not worth the effort.