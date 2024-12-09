The Disappointing Platter To Avoid Ordering At Applebee's
With more than 1,500 locations, there is some truth to Applebee's being the neighborhood grill and bar. One of the top names in casual dining, it is a solid and unpretentious choice when dining out. It's known for having some of the best game day appetizers of a chain restaurant, with its wings (both boneless and bone-in) being excellent options any day of the week. That said, not everything on its menu is worth ordering. One such option to miss? The riblets platter, which comes in at the bottom of our ranking of popular menu items at Applebee's.
The riblets platter comes with riblets (which shouldn't be confused with either ribs or rib tips), your choice of sauce, along with coleslaw and fries. It's also available in a smaller portion as a plate. What you don't get is an enjoyable eating experience, as it's a lot of work and there are a lot of bones to deal with, which frankly, is not worth the effort.
Too much work, too little meat
Putting aside what exactly the riblets are made of, which some speculate are button ribs (that come from the area between the baby back ribs and the spine) rather than trimmings off a rack of ribs, there is a high bone-to-meat ratio, something confirmed by a former prep cook at Applebee's. So if you're expecting a lot of meat, you're going to be disappointed with the riblets.
Not only that but according to some customers, riblets can come with too much gristle, which is never a pleasant experience. And while riblets are sometimes offered as part of the all-you-can-eat menu, in which case it's a decent value at least, it's just too much work. If you want to enjoy some ribs at Applebee's, order the baby back ribs, available in either a half or a full rack. You'll know what exactly you're getting and have an enjoyable eating experience, without constantly having to pull out small bones and gristle. And while you're at it, stay away from the Mucho Shark Bowl cocktail, which made our list of the 6 worst chain restaurant signature cocktails, according to reviews.