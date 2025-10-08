The Best Chain Restaurant Appetizer Menus, According To Customers
Appetizers, finger foods, hors d'oeuvres ... Whatever you choose to call them, the small plates offered at almost every restaurant are nearly irresistible, whether you order them as something to pick on while waiting for your entree, or even as your main dish. Many starter menus include the basics everyone knows and loves, such as nachos, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles. Plus, depending on the restaurant, free starters like bread and butter or chips and salsa are offered to every customer, so no matter what, you're getting a little pre-meal treat.
Of the many sit-down chain restaurants in the country, though, which ones have the absolute best selections of appetizers? With such a large variety between classic staples and more unique, restaurant-specific offerings, it can be hard to say. However, users on Facebook, Reddit, Yelp, and other platforms have spoken, and they consistently mention the same 10 restaurant appetizer menus — or, at least, the same few items from each restaurant's selection of starters. Their ravings are supported by the fact that some of these chains also sell certain appetizers in grocery stores, whether it be loaves of bread or frozen products; clearly, diners can't get enough of their favorite restaurants' starters, and for good reason.
Outback Steakhouse
In the realm of Australian-inspired restaurants in the U.S., Outback Steakhouse is arguably the most popular, with over 650 locations nationwide. Given the name, it's safe to assume that the first thing that comes to mind when we think of the restaurant is steak. But there's one other menu item that customers can't stop talking about: the Bloomin' Onion, a massive, carved-up and deep-fried onion served with a side of signature sauce. Yelpers praise the starter for its crispiness, saltiness, and the sauce as the perfect pairing. Other customers have a lot to say about the complimentary bread with a side of whipped butter, with one noting that they enjoyed it so much, they were too full to finish their Bloomin' Onion.
Though the Bloomin' Onion and the free rye bread are certainly showstoppers, Outback has other lesser-known dishes that are must-orders for regular customers — specifically, the shrimp appetizers. Reviewers highlight the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp for its tastiness, portion size, and the side of ginger sauce, while others love the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for always being seasoned and cooked perfectly.
The restaurant seems to know that it has struck gold with its appetizers. During football season, Outback's promotional arrangement with college teams means assigning one of two appetizers to the competitors; customers can get the appetizer of the winning team for free the following day. Even non-college football fans are sure to take advantage of that opportunity while it lasts.
Chili's
Chili's puts customers in the Tex-Mex mindset as soon as they're seated with free chips and salsa, and it may be tough to avoid ordering its guacamole, White Skillet Queso, or Skillet Beef Queso to go along with them. The chips themselves are described by diners as being perfectly crispy and salty, with one customer praising the guacamole specifically for its freshness. Reviewers also appreciate how ordering more chips and salsa from the appetizer menu results in endless refills.
Of the remaining selection, two appear to be fan favorites: fried Southwestern Eggrolls filled with chicken, beans, corn, red peppers, cheese, and spinach; and the famous Triple Dipper, which offers a choice of any three appetizers from the menu. You can give the beloved egg rolls a try alongside two other menu items of your choice, and surely, you'll be back at Chili's to try other Triple Dipper appetizer combinations. As of 2024, it was reported that the Triple Dipper alone accounted for 11% of Chili's total sales, thanks to its viral status on TikTok. Customers say the dish is a great choice for an entree, too, given its large portion size, and note that the mozzarella sticks are a must-have when ordering the trio.
Red Lobster
When you're craving seafood at a familiar restaurant, Red Lobster is more than likely one of the first places to come to mind. Naturally, its list of appetizers has an overwhelming number of seafood options, with mozzarella sticks as the only non-seafood dish. The Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp appears to be one of the most popular starters mentioned by customers, who rave about the signature piña colada sauce infused with a hint of sweet coconut and pineapple chunks. Another dish that has earned significant praise is the calamari, with many Yelpers applauding the balance of tenderness and crispiness, the large pieces of squid, and the intense flavor. Red Lobster also has a dragon version of the calamari, which reviewers enjoy for the kick and extra burst of flavor offered by its sweet and spicy sauce.
However, despite these mouth-watering options, the one customers can't stop talking about is actually Red Lobster's free appetizer: Cheddar Bay biscuits, which are unlimited for dine-in customers. Reviewers of the hot, flaky, cheesy starter almost unanimously agree that it's one of the best things you can get at the restaurant, with one diner noting it's what makes Red Lobster special for them. The best part? The biscuits, plus other variations including gluten-free, honey butter, and rosemary garlic, are sold either frozen or as mixes, so you can bring this Red Lobster staple home with you.
The Cheesecake Factory
Ordering at The Cheesecake Factory can often be overwhelming, thanks to its incredibly long menu, and its appetizer selection isn't any shorter than the other categories. It currently has the largest variety of apps on this list, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy before diving into their meals. Menu aside, though, there's one complimentary starter that needs to be addressed: the famous brown bread, so beloved that it's now available in stores as sandwich slices, dinner rolls, baguettes, and buns.
While discussing favorite appetizers at the restaurant, Redditors seemed to agree on the same few showstoppers: Buffalo Blasts, a classic buffalo chicken dip inside a spicy, crispy wrapper; Tex-Mex-inspired Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes; Avocado Eggrolls with red onion, cilantro, and sun-dried tomato; and fried macaroni and cheese.
The Avocado Eggrolls certainly appear to be the most beloved, due in part to the large portion size, but for customers who want a bit more variety, the Eggroll Sampler comes with all four of the menu's eggrolls. Consumers also named the Thai lettuce wraps, filled with chicken and veggies and served with peanut sauce, as one of their favorite starters, with several people on Yelp even stating that they were surprised by how much they enjoyed the dish.
Olive Garden
Not unlike The Cheesecake Factory's brown bread, Olive Garden has complimentary bread that customers can't help but name while discussing their favorite appetizers: breadsticks and salad with its signature, tangy Italian dressing. Reviewers have noted how they appreciate how both the breadsticks and the salad are always consistently warm, bottomless, and delicious.
Of course, with its lengthy list of must-try Italian favorites, Olive Garden has many incredible dishes to choose from, especially within its appetizer menu. Some Yelpers were especially pleased by the sampler starter, and though they ordered various combinations to try out, the calamari was discussed heavily by several reviewers, who noted that it was the perfect temperature without being overdone. The stuffed mushrooms were also singled out by users, and while a few expressed some uncertainty with the original filling being replaced by one with seafood, others couldn't say enough about the tasty combination of cheese, breadcrumbs, and clams.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's is a recognizable player in the world of chain Asian restaurants. Included in its lengthy list of popular menu items is, of course, its large selection of appetizers. A few of these items, including the dumplings and egg rolls, are so popular that frozen versions are now sold in grocery stores. While the chicken egg rolls and dumplings can be found in stores, they aren't actually listed on the restaurant's in-house menu. You can sit down and enjoy the same pork egg rolls and dumplings sold in stores, plus shrimp dumplings and veggie spring rolls.
Some Facebook users came to the same consensus about the best appetizers at P.F. Chang's: lettuce wraps, edamame, and crab wontons were almost unanimously mentioned as must-try dishes. The Chang's Lettuce Wraps, described by the restaurant as a secret recipe, are easily the most beloved of this trio, with diners making note of the fresh-tasting vegetables and crunchy rice noodles in particular. In fact, the lettuce wraps seem to be a favorite item on the menu overall, as a few disappointed Yelpers identified the starter as the only dish that made their visit worthwhile — and the only reason they'd go back to the restaurant. And while some users have also expressed disappointment with the vegetarian version being removed from the menu, it would appear that it's made a comeback.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse sits beside the other restaurants that have struck gold when it comes to free starters. Its rolls with cinnamon honey butter are always singled out as one of its most beloved products; despite the long list of appetizers and the fact that the rolls are complimentary, many social media users name it as their favorite starter at the restaurant.
There are a few familiar dishes within the appetizer selection, including fried pickles, boneless Buffalo wings, and potato skins. But Texas Roadhouse has a few starters that are more distinctive and well-loved by customers. The Rattlesnake Bites, a specialty version of classic jalapeño poppers, are praised by Yelpers who love the deep-fried combination of spice and cheese, and who can't get enough of the Cajun dipping sauce. The Killer Ribs with fries are also discussed by several reviewers, with many users mentioning the large portion size and the generous amount of sauce.
The Combo Appetizer is a recommended dish for customers who want to try a bit of the best starters on the menu: Rattlesnake Bites, Buffalo wings, and Tater Skins. And if you can't resist the pull of fried pickles, don't worry — you can substitute any of the three items for the crispy, tangy starter.
Applebee's
Ah, Applebee's. It's the popular American grill that offers a little bit of everything – burgers, seafood, pastas, and even dishes inspired by other cuisines. The variety expands into the appetizer menu, too. You're sure to satisfy any craving you might have here, whether you're in the mood for simple mozzarella sticks or onion rings, boneless or bone-in wings, or hearty dips like spinach and artichoke and white queso. Customers appear to have a soft spot for the wings in particular, with Yelp users discussing their appreciation for the variety of offered sauces.
The Brew Pub products (loaded waffle fries or pretzels with beer cheese dip) may leave you too full to think about ordering an entree. The pretzels, especially, are described as having the perfect combination of salt, garlic, and a touch of red pepper; and while the cheese is the main event of the dip, diners appreciate the subtle hint of Blue Moon beer that, arguably, makes this dish the star of the Brew Pub line.
Applebee's has two choices on its menu if you're looking to try more than one appetizer, which seems to be the case for many reviewers. The Classic Combo comes with boneless wings, spinach and artichoke dip, mozzarella sticks, and chicken quesadillas. The Ultimate Trio, on the other hand, allows you to choose three starters from the entire selection.
TGI Friday's
TGI Friday's is yet another chain restaurant that had so much success with its appetizers, it started selling frozen versions of some of them in grocery stores. These items include, but are not limited to loaded potato skins, boneless chicken bites, and cream cheese stuffed jalapeño poppers. The potato skins are mentioned often by customers, along with the traditional wings and chicken quesadillas. However, reviewers did note that the potato skins have somewhat decreased in quality compared to when they were first introduced — users say that while the skins offer the same crispy, cheesy goodness with bacon and scallions, they aren't quite as loaded as they once were.
The appetizer menu is divided into two sections: shareables and classics. The five shareable ones include the seafood platter, the Tostada Nachos, and the Wings Roulette Platter, which serves its traditional wings tossed in three different sauces. The Three For All, containing loaded potato skins, fried mozzarella, and Buffalo wings is a newer addition to the shareable menu, alongside the Triple Chicken Sampler. Reviewers appear to enjoy the platters, mentioning the perfect portion sizes in particular. As for classics, you can order most of the individual items that are included in the platters and samplers, but you also have your choice between a few others. Overall, many Tripadvisor users identify Friday's appetizers as being the best items on the menu, trumping all entrees.
Dave & Buster's
When you think of arcades, your mind probably goes to games, prizes, and the ambience — not the food, because that really isn't what they're known for. Dave & Buster's is just one of those places, and while many users online agree that the food overall isn't exactly the best, others have identified a few starters in particular that are perfect for mid-gaming snack breaks.
The restaurant itself claims the Loaded Pretzel Dogs as its favorite, and while a few social media users appear to agree with that, other starters are more commonly discussed. The Chicken Cantina Nachos are definitely the favorite, closely followed by the Cheese Stick Stack, a tower of crispy mozzarella sticks. Between the two options for fries, the Loaded Barbacoa Fries weren't mentioned at all, while the seasoned fries — or Fries GPT — with garlic, parmesan, and truffle dust were mentioned by a few reviewers, who also noted that these come as sides with select entrees.
While the food and service at Dave & Buster's aren't its best features, according to customers, the possibility of winning a free appetizer makes it somewhat worthwhile. Several reviewers discussed their delight over earning enough tickets to receive a free starter of their choosing, but it's important to note that they claimed to have gotten exactly what they expected out of on-the-house arcade food — nothing to write home about unless the dish was one of the aforementioned favorites.
Methodology
What makes these 10 chain restaurants "the best" in the appetizer game? Well, for starters, it was a bit surprising to find that customers didn't mention appetizer menus specifically. Instead, they were more eager to discuss individual appetizers at each restaurant, whether it be dishes they loved most or dishes they thought were worth a try for other customers.
Three factors were taken into consideration while making this list. First, each restaurant had to have at least three appetizers mentioned by various customers across the platforms used for research. Second, it was important to note the restaurants that serve complimentary appetizers that customers can't stop talking about, like Olive Garden's breadsticks. Finally, another important factor was noting which restaurants had so much success with certain appetizers that they now sell the products in grocery stores, too.
That being said, it would appear that while these chains produce many fan-favorite appetizers, there are still a few items on each menu that don't quite hit the mark. Generally speaking, however, the restaurants and many of their products were mentioned almost unanimously across Facebook, blogs, discussion forums, and review sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor, leaving all other chains to sit back and take notes.