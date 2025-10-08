The Best Chain Restaurant Appetizer Menus, According To Customers

In the realm of Australian-inspired restaurants in the U.S., Outback Steakhouse is arguably the most popular, with over 650 locations nationwide. Given the name, it's safe to assume that the first thing that comes to mind when we think of the restaurant is steak. But there's one other menu item that customers can't stop talking about: the Bloomin' Onion, a massive, carved-up and deep-fried onion served with a side of signature sauce. Yelpers praise the starter for its crispiness, saltiness, and the sauce as the perfect pairing. Other customers have a lot to say about the complimentary bread with a side of whipped butter, with one noting that they enjoyed it so much, they were too full to finish their Bloomin' Onion.

Though the Bloomin' Onion and the free rye bread are certainly showstoppers, Outback has other lesser-known dishes that are must-orders for regular customers — specifically, the shrimp appetizers. Reviewers highlight the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp for its tastiness, portion size, and the side of ginger sauce, while others love the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for always being seasoned and cooked perfectly.

The restaurant seems to know that it has struck gold with its appetizers. During football season, Outback's promotional arrangement with college teams means assigning one of two appetizers to the competitors; customers can get the appetizer of the winning team for free the following day. Even non-college football fans are sure to take advantage of that opportunity while it lasts.