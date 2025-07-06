Applebee's Best Appetizer Also Happens To Be The Most Basic

If you're thinking of a place to go out with some friends and want pub food on a budget, Applebee's likely comes to mind. With burgers, steaks, pastas, salads, and even seafood on its menu, everyone in your party will be able to find a dish that suits them. However, if you want to order an appetizer for the table, some options are better than others. When Tasting Table ranked some of Applebee's most popular menu items, we found the boneless wings to be the best appetizer — and the second best dish overall (losing out only to one dessert: It's triple chocolate meltdown.)

We had a lot of praise to shower on Applebee's boneless wings. They are soft and easy to bite, and the buffalo sauce we topped them with was flavorful without completely smothering the chicken. The crispy breading was the cherry on top, giving each wing a pleasant crunch. They come with Bleu cheese or ranch and celery, and there are six sauce choices: classic buffalo, extra hot buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, hot honey glaze, and sweet Asian chile. This means that even those who aren't fans of a classic buffalo wing sauce can enjoy this appetizer.