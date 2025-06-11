The Worst Applebee's Cocktail Is Thankfully Not Around All Year Long

Applebee's is known to sling some tasty cocktails. When specials have discounted drinks delivered to your table, you can imbibe contentedly. From Passion Fruit Mezcal Ritas to Blue Hawaiian Long Island Ice Teas, your seating area can be filled with an amalgamation of colors and flavors. Unfortunately, one of the drinks listed on the menu is better left behind the bar — unless you have an affinity for colorful, crunchy garnishes.

A bright textural addition adorns the rim of the Tipsy Leprechaun, a green cocktail that only appears on Applebee's menus around the St. Patrick's Day holiday. Though the presentation communicates revelry, this relative of a Long Island iced tea doesn't quite pack the kind of wallop we were expecting. Made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, lemon-lime soda, melon liqueur, and blue curaçao, the cocktail isn't necessarily poor, but the Tipsy Leprechaun lacks a memorable punch on the palate — that is, after you've licked off the coarse sprinkles so you can take your first sip.