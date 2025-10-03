8 Best Sit-Down Chains To Feed A Family Of 4 For Under $75

Going out to dinner as a family of four can cost more money than you might think. Since prices are consistently rising, too, knowing which chain restaurants can be relied upon for a meal that's tasty and affordable is helpful. After all, many chains offer family meals, kids menus, and discounts for older people (among potential deals). Other chains have generally lower prices when it comes to full meals, reducing the likely cost for a family dining experience.

With that in mind, we gathered a collection of sit-down chain restaurants where you can feed a family of four for under $75. Now, as a baseline, we paid close attention to restaurants that offered a decent number of meals for under $18.50 (before tax), ensuring each family member would have a variety of options to choose from without going over the assigned total. Plus, each of these meals had to include a substantial amount of calories and other nutrients, so each person leaves the restaurant feeling full and satisfied.

After combing through multiple chain restaurants, we came up with eight options to keep in your back pocket. Many of these establishments can be found throughout the U.S., so each is accessible for just about anyone. Additionally, all mentioned prices are current as of this writing, though they don't include any additional taxes or fees. Without further ado, load the family in the car and enjoy a nice meal out at one of these wallet-friendly chain restaurants.