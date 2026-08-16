15 Trader Joe's Desserts Perfect For Your Next Picnic

You've planned everything for the weekend picnic with friends. Blanket? Check. Snacks? Check. Drinks? Check. Now it's time for the cherry on top: dessert. Luckily, Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all your picnic needs, including the sweet treat at the end. However, not just any dessert will do. It has to be portable, handheld, and ideally pre-portioned for easy snacking. At TJ's, most frozen desserts are out of the question because they can easily melt under the hot sun, and even some dry goods will fall apart on the walk to your scenic picnic spot.

If you're looking to round out your picnic spread with a sweet selection from Trader Joe's, there are still plenty of other choices, from pies and mini sheet cakes to cookies and peanut butter cups. While some may require special care when transporting, most of them are pretty grab-and-go sweets that can be shared or enjoyed alone. Whether you prefer berries, chocolate, citrus, caramel, or custard, you'll find something for just about every sweet tooth at an affordable price. These Trader Joe's desserts deserve a spot in your picnic basket.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.