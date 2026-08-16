15 Trader Joe's Desserts Perfect For Your Next Picnic
You've planned everything for the weekend picnic with friends. Blanket? Check. Snacks? Check. Drinks? Check. Now it's time for the cherry on top: dessert. Luckily, Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all your picnic needs, including the sweet treat at the end. However, not just any dessert will do. It has to be portable, handheld, and ideally pre-portioned for easy snacking. At TJ's, most frozen desserts are out of the question because they can easily melt under the hot sun, and even some dry goods will fall apart on the walk to your scenic picnic spot.
If you're looking to round out your picnic spread with a sweet selection from Trader Joe's, there are still plenty of other choices, from pies and mini sheet cakes to cookies and peanut butter cups. While some may require special care when transporting, most of them are pretty grab-and-go sweets that can be shared or enjoyed alone. Whether you prefer berries, chocolate, citrus, caramel, or custard, you'll find something for just about every sweet tooth at an affordable price. These Trader Joe's desserts deserve a spot in your picnic basket.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
From May to September, you can find these sweet and tangy 3-inch mini pies that fit in the palm of your hand. They come four to a pack and are easy to share and enjoy on the go. They also earned a high spot in our ranking of Trader Joe's strawberry treats thanks to their balance of strawberry and rhubarb flavors. While an oven or air fryer can give the coarse sugar-topped, flaky crust a crispier, fresh-baked texture, they are just as good at room temperature.
Purchase the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies for $5.49.
A Dozen Macarons variés
Plan a picnic worthy of one of Paris' historic parks and gardens when you pack along a few macarons in flavors like fig, apricot, salted caramel, and pistachio. Keep a box in the freezer until you're ready to head out, then let the macarons thaw on the way. By the time you reach your picnic spot, they'll be perfectly crisp and chewy.
Purchase the A Dozen Macarons variés for $5.99.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
This Chocolate Brooklyn Babka is fluffy, chocolatey perfection, and arguably one of the best Trader Joe's desserts. It's made in a small kosher bakery in Brooklyn, and offers an authentic taste without the need for a trip across the country. Just be sure to cut the portion you want and put it in a sealed container or resealable bag, and keep the babka out of direct sun so the chocolate chips on top don't get too melty.
Purchase the Chocolate Brooklyn Babka for $5.99.
Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups
These tropical chocolate cups, available June through August, aren't filled with the usual nut butter, but with a sweet and tart mango-passion fruit filling. And because they come in a resealable bag, they're easy enough to toss in your picnic basket on the way out the door. If it's especially hot out, stash the bag in an insulated tote until dessert time to keep the dark chocolate shells from melting.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups for $4.29.
Caramel Flan
Trader Joe's Caramel Flan is an indulgent delight thanks to its firm-but-creamy texture. It comes in a two-pack, perfect for a picnic date. Make sure to bring along a plastic knife to run along the edges before inverting each flan onto a plate. Add a handful of berries on top to balance the rich caramel with a fresh, fruity bite. Since the flan needs to stay refrigerated, keep it in your picnic cooler until you're ready for dessert.
Purchase the Caramel Flan for $3.49.
Chocolate Pudding
These chocolate pudding cups are a lunchbox staple that work just as well on a picnic, and they come in a convenient four-pack. You get a smooth and silky texture with a rich chocolatey taste. Since they're perishable, keep them chilled in an insulated tote alongside a frozen ice pack, and don't forget to bring along some spoons.
Purchase the Chocolate Pudding for $2.99.
Lemon Flavored Wafer Cookies
If you don't want to deal with cold storage, try these lemony wafer cookies at your next picnic. They're made in Italy and feature a thin layer of lemon-flavored crème alongside four layers of crisp and airy wheat-flour wafers. Bring along the entire package and snack on a few during the trek to your picnic spot and again at the end of the meal.
Purchase the Lemon Flavored Wafer Cookies for $3.99.
Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies
There's always a reason to celebrate with these Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies; it was one of our picks for the hands-down best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far. These tiny buttery cookies are birthday cake-flavored, feature rainbow sprinkles, and come in fun shapes, including ice cream cones and rainbows. Bring along this 10-ounce resealable bag and let the festivities begin.
Purchase the Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies for $3.99.
Dark Chocolate Bark
Chocolate lovers have tons of popular Trader Joe's chocolate treats to choose from for their picnic, including this fruity and decadent dark chocolate bark. Along with deep, rich dark chocolate, you get a satisfying crunch from puffed quinoa and bursts of sweetness from freeze-dried raspberries. We'd be surprised if this made it all the way to the end of your picnic meal.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Bark for $5.49.
Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
If you can't decide which treat to bring, Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters are for you. They even took one of the top spots in our ranking of Trader Joe's candies. You get the heavenly combination of brownies and chocolate chip cookies with caramel, dark chocolate, and a pinch of sea salt. Bring some in the resealable bag for an after-lunch treat, or add them to a picnic dessert board.
Purchase the Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters for $3.99.
All Butter Shortbread Sandwich Cookies with a Raspberry Filling
These shortbread cookies pair crisp, crumbly shortbread with a tart and fruity raspberry filling, making them perfect alongside a thermos of coffee or Earl Grey. They're made in the Netherlands using an all-butter recipe for an extra-rich, buttery bite. Your tea party picnic never felt so fancy. With 10 cookies per box, there's plenty to share.
Purchase the All Butter Shortbread Sandwich Cookies with a Raspberry Filling for $3.29.
Classic Lemon Bars
While these Classic Lemon Bars are found in the freezer section, they still make a great picnic treat. They just need to be defrosted at room temperature for an hour or so to get the right balance of creamy lemon and crumbly shortbread textures. Pair them with a handful of berries for a fresh, fruity contrast. Wash them down with iced tea for a refreshing end to your picnic.
Purchase the Classic Lemon Bars for $4.99.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
You can't go wrong with this beloved Trader Joe's treat. These cups are made with slow-roasted and ground Virginia peanuts, high-quality cacao beans, and no unnecessary flavors and preservatives. In fact, many say these Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are worthy of a trip to TJ's alone.
Bring along a few or the entire 16-ounce tub, and feel free to chill or freeze them beforehand for a firmer bite. We suggest keeping them in an insulated bag just to avoid a chocolatey mess.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups for $5.99.
Carrot Mini Sheet Cake
If you prefer the soft and moist texture of cake over crumbly cookies and rich chocolate, this Carrot Mini Sheet Cake is made for you. We even ranked it as the hands-down best Trader Joe's mini sheet cake. It's made with shredded carrots, warm spices, and walnut meal, then topped off with tangy cream cheese frosting. It may be a mini sheet cake, but it still serves six, so there's plenty to go around at a small picnic.
Purchase the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake for $5.99.
Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Most of the picnic desserts on this list are not gluten-free, but there are plenty of options at Trader Joe's, including these Chocolate Chunk Cookies, which are made with oat flour, sweet rice flour, and brown rice flour. There's a good balance of sweet and salty, thanks to the coarse sea salt sprinkled on top and semisweet chocolate chunks throughout. You get six generously sized cookies per box. They're easy to pass around on the picnic blanket.
Purchase the Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $5.49.