12 Iconic Foods That Don't Taste As Good As They Used To

Some foods are so iconic that the mere mention of them elicits a sensory experience. Take Honey Nut Cheerios, for example. You've likely already pictured the sweet, toasted, wheaty taste, brown and yellow box, and cheerful mascot, Buzz. And that's just one of countless examples of iconic foods that have grown to become a normal part of everyday life.

Without the fruity, slightly metallic flavor of Capri Suns, the delectable caramel pull from biting into a Twix bar, or the finger-licking sting of Hot Cheetos, this life would taste markedly different. The natural result of eating these staples over years and years is that we've developed a sort of taste memory. Which is to say, we know when McDonald's fries are lacking in the flavor department or when the Girl Scouts Thin Mints don't taste like they did the previous year.

Recipe reformulations aren't anything new, of course. And in many cases, there are good reasons for them. However, historically speaking, companies often drop the ball when trying to switch things up. And as loyal consumers, we know when our favorite foods have gotten worse. The old adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," remains truer than ever, and many companies would do well to remember that. Here are some of the iconic foods that don't taste as good as they used to.