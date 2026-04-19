Have Your Favorite Foods Gotten Worse? Some Shoppers Are Suspicious Of Secret Tweaks From Major Brands
When was the last time you decided to buy a treat you loved when you were younger? Was it the same as you remembered, or did something taste off? If you're like many people posting on online forums, you've noticed that some classic foods don't taste the same anymore. Brands don't always disclose when recipes change, and it's left to shoppers to figure out what happened. It might sound like a supermarket conspiracy, but it's not in your head.
A Redditor recently suggested there was a major shakeup across multiple brands several years back. The poster claimed they had noticed the ingredients in Goldfish crackers had changed. This prompted them to research online comments, where people complained that foods don't taste like they used to, and they found brands like Coca-Cola, Ritz, and Oreo being called out. The post garnered nearly 1,500 replies, and many of the brands mentioned have, in fact, changed recipes.
Some examples are Smartfood popcorn, which changed its recipe to include less cheese around 2020, and people noticed soon after. One review from 2021 said, "For those of us who enjoy cheddar flavored popcorn, forget about it!" Chocolate-spread giant Nutella changed its recipe in 2017 to add more milk powder and sugar. A Twitter comment at the time said it explained "why the last bottle we had tasted horrible." And in the soup world, Campbell's shook up its canned chicken soup recipe to reduce additives in 2015, and by 2021 the whole line was overhauled. One Redditor tried the cream of mushroom soup and said, "It tastes like I've licked an old barn door," which is hardly a rousing endorsement.
It's strange, but why did it change?
Many replies in the Reddit thread called out Kraft mac and cheese for tasting different. In 2016, Kraft finally admitted it had changed the recipe. The company removed artificial flavors, preservatives, and colors. The change was kept secret to avoid potential backlash in the hopes that consumers would either not notice or like the new recipe just as much. While this sounds like a good thing in theory, it did alter the taste. Kraft said customers didn't notice, but at the time its Facebook page was fielding complaints from customers who said the taste was off.
When a company changes a recipe and doesn't tell anyone, it can make it hard to know if anything happened. Even after admitting to changing the recipe, Kraft promoted it by saying "It's changed, but it hasn't," which is vaguely confusing.
Coca-Cola changed how sugar-free Fanta is sweetened, adding several new artificial sweeteners and removing aspartame, and fans in the U.K. called it out. The Sun newspaper soon reported someone saying, "I used to love it, the new so called 'improved' version tastes like chemicals!" Hershey, which makes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, announced in 2026 it would undo changes which caused such a backlash that Brad Reese, the grandson of the peanut butter cup's inventor, called them out online. He suggested that the brand couldn't be trusted if it changed both the peanut butter and the chocolate in the classic treat. We compiled a list of 16 brands that changed their recipes, including all of these, but there are many more.
As far back as 2022, a study of the market by TraceGains showed that brands were changing many recipes to deal with the rising costs of inflation. So while it may seem like it's happening for health reasons, as in the case of Kraft, it may also be a case of protecting the bottom line.