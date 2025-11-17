You're Not Imagining It: Smartfood Popcorn Doesn't Taste The Same As It Used To

People have been snacking on popcorn for at least 6,700 years. While people in ancient Peru may have enjoyed this snack, they certainly weren't munching on it with white cheddar seasoning, the kind Smartfood made famous.

Smartfood became hugely popular for providing perfectly popped kernels with a delicious, strong cheesy flavor. But then something happened. Have you noticed that it doesn't taste the way it used to? For several years now, people on Reddit and across social media have claimed that Smartfood popcorn just doesn't taste as bold and cheesy as it used to. It's also decidedly cleaner, leaving your fingers spotless after eating instead of caked with powdery cheese residue.

Sometime around 2020, Frito-Lay changed the Smartfood recipe, moving cheese further down the list of ingredients. Where once it was front and center, it is now the second-to-last ingredient, right above salt. It's no wonder the flavor doesn't stand up the way it used to. Whether it was a cost-cutting measure or for another reason, Smartfood switched to an inferior product that does not contain the core flavor component in any appreciable amounts.