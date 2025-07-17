8 Smartfood Popcorn Flavors, Ranked

Growing up, popcorn was generally a special occasion treat made on the stovetop, reserved for trips to the movie theater, or, if we were lucky, arrived in brightly decorated tins as a holiday gift. And it was a big deal to get one of those three-flavored (butter, cheese, and caramel) tins of popcorn! Flavored popcorn only came once a year, and it had to be shared.

But today, there are so many different kinds of popcorn readily available that it has become an easily accessible and highly consumed treat, no sharing required. Early afternoon, after dinner, or late at night, with its high fiber and low calorie content, popcorn can be a pretty light noshing option.

So, that's what I went looking for in the Smartfood popcorn flavors — a low-calorie, tasty snack that I could eat as much of as I wanted without feeling weighed down. I'm not saying I'm going to eat a whole bag, but if it happens, I'd rather feel okay about it. And who doesn't love a snack that is so satisfying, you just can't stop?

Sweet, savory, cheesy, and more, I've tried a large assortment of Smartfood popcorn flavors looking for that specific anytime treat. And ranked from "I'm going to pass" to "better get two bags," here are the results.