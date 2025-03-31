13 Kettle Corn Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Movie theater butter is a classic popcorn flavor, whether you're buying a drum of it at the theaters or making a bag of it for a night in at home. But there's another type of popcorn that you may just be overlooking: kettle corn. The major difference between popcorn and kettle corn is that kettle corn is traditionally popped with mushroom-shaped kernels, whereas normal popcorn is made using butterfly-shaped ones. However, the definition has clearly morphed over time from kettle corn's origin, as some brands associate "kettle corn" with just being normal, butterfly-shaped popcorn that's sweet. Confusing, I know.

In order to give you a roadmap of some of the numerous variations of kettle corn out there, and to give you ideas as to what brands and flavors of it are worth adding to your cart, I took to tasting some of the kettle corn products I found in my local grocery store. As I snacked, I considered the overall taste of the kernels and how well they represented what flavor they claimed to be. Popcorn is a snack that you eat handfuls upon handfuls of, so I ranked brands that had that addictive quality higher than those that were a one-and-done deal.