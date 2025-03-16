Why Nutella Doesn't Taste Like It Used To

Whether you prefer slathering it on morning toast or using it in a dessert to impress sweet-toothed friends, Nutella is a staple in any kitchen pantry (because it should never be stored in the fridge). A rich, lip-smacking spread made from a combination of hazelnuts and chocolate, Nutella has a legacy of delighting customers as a topping on French toast, a garnish on ice cream, and an addition to several other creative concoctions. If you've picked up one of those jars today and wondered why that mouthwatering Nutella from childhood is starting to look a little different, you're not imagining things.

Nutella doesn't look or taste like it used to because the parent company that produces the spread, Ferrero, altered the recipe back in 2017. What many fans dubbed "#NutellaGate" began with the Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre, a Germany-based organization, noticing that the color of Nutella was beginning to look lighter than older jars. Upon checking the ingredients, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre speculated that the lighter color was due to Ferrero secretly modifying the beloved Nutella recipe. This speculation was confirmed by Ferrero, Nutella's parent company, which verified that the Nutella recipe underwent "a small fine-tuning" (Today).