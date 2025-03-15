Why Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup Doesn't Taste Like It Used To

Ch-ch-ch-changes have come to ch-ch-ch-chicken noodle soup. The cans that inspired Andy Warhol's pop-art don't hold the same contents that foodies are slurping today. Why? Because Campbell's changed its chicken noodle soup recipe in 2015.

To cater to growing consumer distrust of hard-to-pronounce additives, Campbell's cut down the ingredients list of its chicken noodle soup from 30 to 20 items. The soup giant also got rid of 13 ingredients from the nutrition label (potassium chloride, monosodium glutamate, chicken flavor, maltodextrin, cornstarch, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate, lactic acid, spice, flavoring — soybean oil and soy lecithin –, celery, onions, and vegetable oil) and added three new ones: dehydrated chicken broth, dehydrated onions, and water.

As then-chief executive Denise M. Morrison told The New York Times at the time of the recipe change: "Before, when we talked about our business, we talked about how many cases we shipped. Today, we're talking about our food." Apparent virtue-signalling aside (The Campbell's Company has a net worth of over $11 billion, but we're not like those other corporations who are in it for the money), the change was a fairly radical shift toward health consciousness. Many home cooks still use Campbell's canned soups as recipe ingredients in themselves, adding cream of mushroom soup to green bean casserole or cream of chicken soup to cheesy funeral potatoes. But, with chicken noodle soup, it's straight out of the can and into the bowl — nothing to hide behind — meaning any taste changes are immediately more noticeable.