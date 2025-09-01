16 Times Iconic Store-Bought Food Brands Changed Their Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Recipe revamps are not uncommon, but the intensity and frequency of the makeovers in recent years have increased as consumers gravitate toward "healthier" ingredients, "cleaner" labeling, and environmental friendliness. Many once-beloved packaged foods have faded quietly out of fashion — sometimes for good reason, and other times sparking outrage among loyalists.

Whether it's trimming the sugar, substituting artificial colors for natural ones, or altering the recipe to meet nutritional guidelines, these tweaks can alter the taste, texture, and nostalgia factor that created the popularity of the items in the first place. For some, the new taste will be nearly unnoticeable; for others, it's like losing cherished core memories from childhood. It seems that everyone on the planet has a story about a beloved comfort product that simply no longer tastes the same. So, here's a look at some of the most popular products to have received a nip and tuck over the past few years.