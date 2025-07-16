Why Coke May Taste A Lot Different Soon

If you are a lover of Coca-Cola, you might want to hold on, because the beloved drink may be on the verge of it's biggest change in decades. Everything is unconfirmed, but according to President Donald Trump, Coke has agreed to switch its formula in the U.S. from using high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar. The announcement was made on social media, including a July 16, 2025, post by The White House on X (formerly known as Twitter), which stated, "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Tasting Table has reached out to Coca-Cola but, as of the time of writing, we have not yet received a response to our request for comment.

The use of high-fructose corn syrup over cane sugar in American Coke has long been a point of contention, with many fans often saying the Mexican version of Coke tastes better than the American one because it uses cane sugar. The switch to high-fructose corn syrup in the United States happened back in the early 1980s, around the time of New Coke. During this time, corn prices were plummeting due to overplanting, sugar prices were high due to import tariffs, and big government subsidies for growing corn made using enzyme-treated corn syrup a cheaper alternative for sweetening sodas. Since then, fans have claimed the high-fructose corn syrup Coca-Cola products never tasted the same, and the sweetener has also become a target of health activists.