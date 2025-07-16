Why Coke May Taste A Lot Different Soon
If you are a lover of Coca-Cola, you might want to hold on, because the beloved drink may be on the verge of it's biggest change in decades. Everything is unconfirmed, but according to President Donald Trump, Coke has agreed to switch its formula in the U.S. from using high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar. The announcement was made on social media, including a July 16, 2025, post by The White House on X (formerly known as Twitter), which stated, "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Tasting Table has reached out to Coca-Cola but, as of the time of writing, we have not yet received a response to our request for comment.
The use of high-fructose corn syrup over cane sugar in American Coke has long been a point of contention, with many fans often saying the Mexican version of Coke tastes better than the American one because it uses cane sugar. The switch to high-fructose corn syrup in the United States happened back in the early 1980s, around the time of New Coke. During this time, corn prices were plummeting due to overplanting, sugar prices were high due to import tariffs, and big government subsidies for growing corn made using enzyme-treated corn syrup a cheaper alternative for sweetening sodas. Since then, fans have claimed the high-fructose corn syrup Coca-Cola products never tasted the same, and the sweetener has also become a target of health activists.
High-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar are pretty similar
Beyond some fans preferring the old cane sugar Coke, high-fructose corn syrup (which is different from plain corn syrup) has also been in the crosshairs of Trump's U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Jr. has blamed high-fructose corn syrup for the nation's increase in chronic disease, and said it's formulated to make people obese and diabetic. He has even vowed to try and ban high-fructose corn syrup, although that action is considered unlikely as the corn-based sweetener is a major product of American farmers. However, the chemical structure of high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar is almost identical, and there is currently no scientific evidence that one is healthier than the other in any way.
That doesn't mean the difference between cane sugar Coke and the American high-fructose corn syrup version is all in people's heads. According to a series of blind taste tests performed by Serious Eats, people can taste a difference between the two, although which one is better comes down to personal preference. So, while any health claims about Coke switching back to cane sugar are mostly bunk, your can of Coca-Cola may have a noticeably different taste soon. The reaction if this does actually happen will be interesting. Maybe 40-plus years of drinking Coke with high-fructose corn syrup conditioned most Americans to prefer that version, even if the Mexican Coke evangelists think otherwise? Either way, it will represent a major sea change in the history of America's most iconic drink.