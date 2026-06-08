2026 Vs 1957: How The Burger King Whopper Has Changed
The iconic Burger King Whopper has been around for nearly 70 years, making it one of the longest-lived items in fast food history. It predates its chief rival, McDonald's Big Mac, and it has changed very little with the passage of time. Consistency is important to building a brand, and Burger King has stuck by that. However, that's not to say nothing has changed. A few subtle tweaks over the years have been implemented to refine the Whopper into the sandwich it is today.
When the Whopper was introduced in 1957, it was named to be attention-getting and signify something big. The burger featured a 4-ounce, flame-grilled beef patty served with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions, and was dressed with mayonnaise and ketchup. It was served on a plain bun, which ads described as a "giant, toasted bun." The modern Whopper features all of the same ingredients except the bun has sesame seeds, a switch that was made in 1973.
Some people online are convinced the original Whopper used to be larger, and ads from the 1950s confirm it was a quarter-pound patty, the same as today. During a 1985 campaign, the restaurant increased the size and served it on a Kaiser-style, sesame seed bun. At that time it was advertised as going from a 3.6-ounce patty to 4.2 ounces, so the Whopper briefly existed in both smaller and larger sizes. However, in recent years, it's been the same size as it was in 1957.
Whoppers, then and now
In 2026, Burger King made changes to both the packaging and the recipe for the Whopper. The burger was previously wrapped in paper, but in 2026, the Whopper comes in a cardboard clamshell box, similar to the Big Mac. This change was implemented to address customer complaints about burgers being squashed. The last major update to the Whopper came in 2020 when Burger King cut out artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.
In terms of ingredients, the 2026 Whopper has been tweaked with the addition of a new premium glazed bun that is slightly larger than the previous buns. Burger King also added a creamier mayonnaise described as being a little sweeter with tangy citrus notes.
A more significant change between 1957 and now, however, is how much a Whopper costs. The original Whopper was just 37 cents. At some locations in 2026, the burger can cost well beyond $8.
One of the most noteworthy differences between the original 1957 Whopper and what's currently available at Burger King isn't a specific ingredient. In 1974, Burger King introduced the "Have It Your Way" campaign. The restaurant even had a jingle that stated, "Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce, special orders don't upset us." The idea was that you could customize your Whopper any way you wanted. In 2026, the idea of custom orders is ubiquitous, but it was not part of the way fast food restaurants worked before that campaign. Now, Burger King leans into the idea that the Whopper can be customized over 200,000 different ways.