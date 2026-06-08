2026 Vs 1957: How The Burger King Whopper Has Changed

The iconic Burger King Whopper has been around for nearly 70 years, making it one of the longest-lived items in fast food history. It predates its chief rival, McDonald's Big Mac, and it has changed very little with the passage of time. Consistency is important to building a brand, and Burger King has stuck by that. However, that's not to say nothing has changed. A few subtle tweaks over the years have been implemented to refine the Whopper into the sandwich it is today.

When the Whopper was introduced in 1957, it was named to be attention-getting and signify something big. The burger featured a 4-ounce, flame-grilled beef patty served with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions, and was dressed with mayonnaise and ketchup. It was served on a plain bun, which ads described as a "giant, toasted bun." The modern Whopper features all of the same ingredients except the bun has sesame seeds, a switch that was made in 1973.

Some people online are convinced the original Whopper used to be larger, and ads from the 1950s confirm it was a quarter-pound patty, the same as today. During a 1985 campaign, the restaurant increased the size and served it on a Kaiser-style, sesame seed bun. At that time it was advertised as going from a 3.6-ounce patty to 4.2 ounces, so the Whopper briefly existed in both smaller and larger sizes. However, in recent years, it's been the same size as it was in 1957.