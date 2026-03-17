How Much A Burger King Whopper Cost In 1957

There's a common refrain these days about how expensive fast food has become. Once upon a time it was a cheap and easy alternative to making a meal at home. But now some fast-food meals cost as much as meals at other restaurants, and cooking at home is definitely cheaper. We've come a long way from how it started. Just look at the Whopper. Burger King's flagship sandwich debuted in 1957 when it cost a mere 37 cents.

The Whopper has remained mostly the same since its inception. It was created to be a bigger burger, a superior version of the smaller fast-food burgers of the day. It featured a quarter pound beef patty on a bun with lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise. The only noticeable difference between now and 1957 is that, when it debuted, it was not on a sesame seed bun. The less tangible difference is price, which in 2026 averages about $6.79 for just the sandwich alone and can get beyond $8 in some locations and over $10 in a combo.

Prices necessarily increase with inflation, but it's interesting to note that the price of a Whopper has exceeded those figures by a little bit. If Whopper prices rose exactly in line with inflation, the burger would only cost $4.28 today. Franchise owners don't just have to deal with inflation, though. They also pay rent and royalty fees, both of which affect the price customers pay for their burgers. But it's worth noting that if you leave the United States you can expect to pay even more for your Whopper in some places — the world's most expensive Whopper is sold in Geneva, Switzerland for about 18 U.S. dollars.