15 Costco Staples With Cheaper Alternatives At Sam's Club

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While the Sam's Club and Costco rivalry dates back to the '80s, we have noticed a trend that goes beyond any silly differences. Sam's Club is consistently showing up with cheaper options for many of today's most popular items and staple goods than Costco. When we recently shopped for the same items at Sam's Club and Costco, Sam's Club came out cheaper by more than $30. Sometimes the difference in price was only a bit of change, but there are other times when the difference was considerable.

Now, there could be a reason for these large discrepancies: Costco only shows delivery prices. If you go onto the site, you will notice that prices cover 2-day delivery and same-day delivery with Instacart. All of these methods include added charges that you won't see reflected in the price if you physically go into the store. But until Costco shares those prices online with customers (or at least its loyal members), Sam's very well may keep beating the popular giant in the price game.

If you're looking for more affordable bulk buys, we have good news for you. We found 15 great staple items at Sam's Club that were cheaper than at Costco. If you were to purchase the entire list, the savings could come to over $50, depending on your location.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.