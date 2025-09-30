How Long A Jar Of Peanut Butter Really Lasts After Opening

Peanut butter is a delicious, satisfying, and often healthy (depending on how natural it is). But that's not all it can boast. Peanut butter is known for its long shelf life. The question is, just how long are we talking? Especially once we open that jar — does peanut butter really last as lengthy a time as we think it does, and how can we make sure it lasts the longest it can while being safe and tasting fresh?

According to the National Peanut Board, peanut butter that's been opened can last two to three months in your pantry, and six to nine months in your refrigerator. You may have wondered whether you should be refrigerating peanut butter, since it's often associated with the pantry. As with many foods, peanut butter benefits from those lower temperatures, which inhibit bacterial growth and therefore spoilage. Refrigeration is especially vital for natural peanut butters because they don't have preservatives and have fewer stabilizers.

Brands will tell you whether their peanut butter needs refrigeration on their labels — for example, Kirkland's peanut butter says it should be refrigerated after opening. It's worth noting that refrigeration isn't necessary before you open the peanut butter. The USDA and National Peanut Board say unopened jars last six to nine months in your pantry. This is likely where peanut butter gets its reputation as a cabinet staple with staying power.