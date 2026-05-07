I Created The Same Delivery Order At Sam's Club And Costco — One Was $30 Cheaper

Like many people, I started getting my groceries delivered shortly after COVID hit. It didn't seem like there was a truly safe alternative. Although I can't say that's why I still get my groceries delivered — that's all about the convenience.

I'll grab small things here and there from local stores as needed, but I mostly rely on delivery from bulk stores, like Costco and Sam's Club, to keep my kitchen and home stocked with the necessities. I recently began to wonder which store would serve my needs better, especially when it came to keeping orders affordable. So, I filled up an online cart from both stores with the same items and was highly surprised to find that Sam's Club beat Costco by more than $30!

Consumer Reports just announced in February that it found Costco to be the cheapest supermarket (using Walmart's prices as a baseline.) While that report included many national grocery stores, including bulk stores, it didn't include Sam's Club. Perhaps it should have because when I filled my carts with my general basics — laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, chicken breasts, diced tomatoes, toilet paper, snacks, fruit — Sam's Club was cheaper on almost every item, including the name brands. A 170-ounce bottle of Tide was $29.99 at Costco, but$24.98 at Sam's. A package of 82 Cascade Platinum pods were $28.99 at Costco and $24.98 at Sam's, with both stores offering $5 off promotions. And that trend filled the whole cart.