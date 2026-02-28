Sam's Club Beats Costco In This Shopper Experience Category

Curbside pickup has become standard across major retailers, especially after the pandemic forced many stores to adapt. Of the two major warehouse retailers, though, Sam's Club is the only one that offers this service. Costco does not offer curbside pickup. With Sam's Club, you choose your products online or through the app, check out, and pull into a designated spot to receive your haul. You don't even need to load it into the car yourself, perfect if you want bulk items without the heavy lifting.

Sam's Club Plus members can use free curbside pickup as early as 7:00 a.m. on weekdays through Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday until 6:00 p.m. Regular club members can pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday .

How do you does curbside pickup work? When shopping online, select the pickup option as you add items to your cart. This even applies to refrigerated or frozen items, since they are kept in controlled temperatures until you arrive. When your order is ready, you'll get a notification through the app, text, or email .

If you can't make it at your scheduled pickup time, you have up to 24 hours to pick up your order. After that, the order will be canceled and you'll need to complete the process again. When picking up the order, you'll need to provide the order number and a government-issued ID. For added convenience, you can also designate someone else to pick up your order during checkout by choosing the "additional pickup person" feature. Just make sure to do it before you submit your order, as you can't change the pickup person later.